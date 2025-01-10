Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.25
31.25
31.25
31.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
465.81
458.71
437.18
408.57
Net Worth
497.06
489.96
468.43
439.82
Minority Interest
Debt
106.89
90.58
166.79
167.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.35
6.37
5.67
0
Total Liabilities
612.3
586.91
640.89
607.74
Fixed Assets
257.43
260.3
257.92
265.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.31
Networking Capital
345
316.22
374.66
329.74
Inventories
194.05
177.9
202.83
161.2
Inventory Days
80.98
71.88
Sundry Debtors
106.93
112.13
132
150.51
Debtor Days
52.7
67.11
Other Current Assets
65.03
53.27
76.65
67.08
Sundry Creditors
-10.38
-15.67
-20.93
-29.98
Creditor Days
8.35
13.36
Other Current Liabilities
-10.63
-11.41
-15.89
-19.07
Cash
9.86
10.4
8.31
9.89
Total Assets
612.29
586.92
640.89
607.73
