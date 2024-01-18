|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share (i.e. 20%) on the face value of Rs.10.00/- per share, for the FY 2023-24. The Payment of Dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annua General Meeting
