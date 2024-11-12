|Purpose
|Apex Frozen Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|10 Aug 2024
|Apex Frozen Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 01st quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to, inter-alia, consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Submission of Un-audited financial results for first Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 10.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|24 May 2024
|Apex Frozen Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 04th quarter and Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend for FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share (i.e. 20%) on the face value of Rs.10.00/- per share, for the FY 2023-24. The Payment of Dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annua General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 24th May 2024, 1. Has inter -alia, approved the Audited Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report(s), issued thereon by M/S. Padmanabhan Ramani & Ramanujam, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditors), Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee; 2. Has recommended final dividend @ Rs. 2.00/- per equity share (i.e. 20%) on the face value of Rs.10.00/- per share, for the financial year 2023-24. The Payment of Dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Board of Directors recommended final dividend of Rs.2.00/- per Equity Share (i.e.20%) on the face value of Rs. 10.00/- per share, for the FY 2023-24 at their meeting held on 24th May, 2024. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual general Meeting Board of Directors of the Company recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share (i.e. 20%) on the face value of Rs.10.00/- per share, for the FY 2023-24. The Payment of Dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annua General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|10 Feb 2024
|Apex Frozen Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
