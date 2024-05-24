To

The Members of Apex Frozen Foods Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Apex Frozen Foods Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S. No KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW IT WAS ADDRESSED DURING AUDIT 1 Measurement of Inventory of Finished goods Our audit procedures included amongst others: As at 31st March 2024, the value of finished goods constitutes significant percentage of the current assets of the Company. a. Verifying managements basis of arriving at cost of several varieties of processed shrimps including the allocation of fixed and variable costs. a. The closing inventory of finished goods comprises several varieties of processed shrimps having different cost of production. b. Evaluating the appropriateness of managements inventory verification process. b. The inventory of finished goods are located in cold storages. c. Observing the stock take process at factory locations at the year end and comparing the same with inventory records on a test check basis. c. Considering the various estimates applied in determining the cost of different varieties of finished goods and the determination of NRV and the consequential written down of inventory, if any, we believe a higher inherent risk is associated with its measurement, requiring significant judgments and estimates. d. Assessing the compliance of Companys accounting policies over finished goods with applicable accounting standards. Hence we consider measurement of Inventory of finished goods as a key audit matter. (Please Refer significant accounting policy Note No.2.8.9 and note no:5(A)) e. Considering the appropriateness of inputs used in estimation of net realizable value of finished products.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the report and other information as stated above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(C)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(C)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Executive Chairman, Managing Director and Whole time Director for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in excess by Rs.63.58 lakhs, Rs.51.18 Lakhs and Rs.30.08 Lakhs respectively vis-a-vis the limits specified in section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with Schedule V thereto as the Company does not have adequate profits. The Company has represented to us that it is in the process of complying with the prescribed statutory requirements to regularize such excess payments, including seeking approval of shareholders, as necessary. We draw attention to note no.34 to the financial statements relating to excess remuneration drawn by the directors of the company.

(C ) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note.42 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company has not made provision for foreseeable losses on derivative contracts .

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 43 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility with effect from 12th December 2023 and the same has operated during the period between 12th December 2023 to 31st March 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and except for records of Property plant and equipment, Payroll and Inventories which were not maintained in any software.

Further for period from 12th December 2023 to 31st March 2024, the audit trail (edit log) facility was operated effectively and we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Padmanabhan Ramani & Ramanujam Chartered Accountants FRN: 002510S Sd/- P. Ranga Ramanujam Partner Place: Kakinada Membership No: 022201 Date: May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24022201BKCFWB6275

ANNEXURE- A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the members of Apex Frozen Foods Limited on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024).

i. a. On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

A. The company has maintained records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company does not have any intangible assets;

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except in case of certain freehold lands given below:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs.in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director, their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land 724.81 Apex Exports No Since 2002 Title deed is the name of the erstwhile partnership, which was converted into a company under part IX of the Companies Act 1956 in March 2012.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. The company did not have any intangible assets or right of use asset during the year.

e. According to information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us physical verification of inventory except goods in transit has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit by financial institutions.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, during the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other party except the grant of unsecured loans to other parties.

a. A. The company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) A of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

B. The company has given unsecured loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates reported as below.

Particulars Amount (in Rs. Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (including amount outstanding at beginning of the year) 165.37

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loans are interest-free, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. The company has not granted any interest bearing loans.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not grant any loan, or make any investment or give guarantees or security during the year which requires compliance under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence reporting under the clause 3(v) is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by the company (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues of provident fund, customs duty and any other statutory dues applicable to it except in case of Goods and Services Tax, Employees state insurance and income- tax where the delays in deposit have not been serious. The provisions of sales tax, Value Added Tax, service tax, duty of excise and cess are not applicable to the company. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, Employees state insurance, Income tax, duty of customs, and any other statutory dues applicable to it, not deposited on account of any dispute with the appropriate authorities except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (in Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 78.05 AY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income-Tax Appeals Filed in April 2024

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961 as income during the year.

ix. a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to information and explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us and on the basis of our overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes by the Company.

e. The company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. The company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, and in our opinion, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. On the basis of our overall examination of the financial statements, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to the Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of this financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Apex Frozen Foods Limited on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of Section 143(3) of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Apex Frozen Foods Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.