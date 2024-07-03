iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vadilal Industries Ltd Share Price

3,766.25
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,950.05
  • Day's High3,998.4
  • 52 Wk High5,143
  • Prev. Close3,975.4
  • Day's Low3,750.2
  • 52 Wk Low 2,320
  • Turnover (lac)274.33
  • P/E27.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value548.97
  • EPS145.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,707.93
  • Div. Yield0.04
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vadilal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

3,950.05

Prev. Close

3,975.4

Turnover(Lac.)

274.33

Day's High

3,998.4

Day's Low

3,750.2

52 Week's High

5,143

52 Week's Low

2,320

Book Value

548.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,707.93

P/E

27.32

EPS

145.58

Divi. Yield

0.04

Vadilal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vadilal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vadilal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 34.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vadilal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.19

7.19

7.19

7.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

375.41

282.02

212.25

202.6

Net Worth

382.6

289.21

219.44

209.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

356.54

516.62

518.11

472.73

yoy growth (%)

-30.98

-0.28

9.59

6.35

Raw materials

-223.2

-296.92

-308.2

-261.99

As % of sales

62.6

57.47

59.48

55.42

Employee costs

-34.26

-43.85

-31.95

-26.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.7

34.38

22.23

26.77

Depreciation

-18.28

-18.87

-15.98

-14.83

Tax paid

7.6

-2.24

-7.39

-10.14

Working capital

-48.97

43.32

25.64

10.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.98

-0.28

9.59

6.35

Op profit growth

-108.99

21.79

-10.31

-5.79

EBIT growth

-123.66

31.11

-12.36

-6.12

Net profit growth

-174.96

116.55

-10.74

15.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,125.33

1,057.86

697.72

463.79

599.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,125.33

1,057.86

697.72

463.79

599.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.5

13.77

8.31

16.53

9.62

View Annually Results

Vadilal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vadilal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Preet P Shah

Managing Director

Rajesh R Gandhi

Managing Director

Devanshu L Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deval D Gandhi

Director & CFO

Kalpit R Gandhi

Independent Director

Shaily Dedhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vadilal Industries Ltd

Summary

Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in April, 1982 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd., which incorporated in June, 1981 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies got amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from July, 1985 and subsequently, the Company name was changed to Vadilal Industries LImited. Presently the Company has business interest in Ice-creams, Processed Foods and Forex.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ice-cream, Flavored Milk, Frozen Dessert, Processed Foods, Other Dairy Products. It is also engaged in export of Ice-cream, Dairy Products, Processed Food Products such as Frozen Fruits, Vegetable, Pulp, Ready-to-eat and Ready-to-serve products etc. The Company is having two ice-cream production facilities - one in Gujarat and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is processing Frozen Fruits, Vegetables and Processed Foods at factory situated at Dharampur, in Valsad District, Gujarat.VILs Ice Cream division operates with 3 plant , 2 in Gujarat and one in UP. The three plants at Dudheshwar in Ahmedabad, Village Pundhra in Gandhinagar and Bareilly has a combined processing capacity of 20046 Kilo Ltrs. per annum as on 2000-01. The company is on continuous expansion of the capacity over the years. In 1992-93, the company entered into an agreement wi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vadilal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vadilal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3766.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd is ₹2707.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vadilal Industries Ltd is 27.32 and 7.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vadilal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadilal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadilal Industries Ltd is ₹2320 and ₹5143 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vadilal Industries Ltd?

Vadilal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.88%, 3 Years at 59.44%, 1 Year at 65.98%, 6 Month at -9.58%, 3 Month at 1.46% and 1 Month at 5.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vadilal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vadilal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.73 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 34.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.