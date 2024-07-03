Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹3,950.05
Prev. Close₹3,975.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹274.33
Day's High₹3,998.4
Day's Low₹3,750.2
52 Week's High₹5,143
52 Week's Low₹2,320
Book Value₹548.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,707.93
P/E27.32
EPS145.58
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
375.41
282.02
212.25
202.6
Net Worth
382.6
289.21
219.44
209.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
356.54
516.62
518.11
472.73
yoy growth (%)
-30.98
-0.28
9.59
6.35
Raw materials
-223.2
-296.92
-308.2
-261.99
As % of sales
62.6
57.47
59.48
55.42
Employee costs
-34.26
-43.85
-31.95
-26.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.7
34.38
22.23
26.77
Depreciation
-18.28
-18.87
-15.98
-14.83
Tax paid
7.6
-2.24
-7.39
-10.14
Working capital
-48.97
43.32
25.64
10.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.98
-0.28
9.59
6.35
Op profit growth
-108.99
21.79
-10.31
-5.79
EBIT growth
-123.66
31.11
-12.36
-6.12
Net profit growth
-174.96
116.55
-10.74
15.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,125.33
1,057.86
697.72
463.79
599.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,125.33
1,057.86
697.72
463.79
599.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.5
13.77
8.31
16.53
9.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Preet P Shah
Managing Director
Rajesh R Gandhi
Managing Director
Devanshu L Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deval D Gandhi
Director & CFO
Kalpit R Gandhi
Independent Director
Shaily Dedhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vadilal Industries Ltd
Summary
Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in April, 1982 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd., which incorporated in June, 1981 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies got amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from July, 1985 and subsequently, the Company name was changed to Vadilal Industries LImited. Presently the Company has business interest in Ice-creams, Processed Foods and Forex.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ice-cream, Flavored Milk, Frozen Dessert, Processed Foods, Other Dairy Products. It is also engaged in export of Ice-cream, Dairy Products, Processed Food Products such as Frozen Fruits, Vegetable, Pulp, Ready-to-eat and Ready-to-serve products etc. The Company is having two ice-cream production facilities - one in Gujarat and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is processing Frozen Fruits, Vegetables and Processed Foods at factory situated at Dharampur, in Valsad District, Gujarat.VILs Ice Cream division operates with 3 plant , 2 in Gujarat and one in UP. The three plants at Dudheshwar in Ahmedabad, Village Pundhra in Gandhinagar and Bareilly has a combined processing capacity of 20046 Kilo Ltrs. per annum as on 2000-01. The company is on continuous expansion of the capacity over the years. In 1992-93, the company entered into an agreement wi
Read More
The Vadilal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3766.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd is ₹2707.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vadilal Industries Ltd is 27.32 and 7.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadilal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadilal Industries Ltd is ₹2320 and ₹5143 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vadilal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.88%, 3 Years at 59.44%, 1 Year at 65.98%, 6 Month at -9.58%, 3 Month at 1.46% and 1 Month at 5.02%.
