Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in April, 1982 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd., which incorporated in June, 1981 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies got amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from July, 1985 and subsequently, the Company name was changed to Vadilal Industries LImited. Presently the Company has business interest in Ice-creams, Processed Foods and Forex.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ice-cream, Flavored Milk, Frozen Dessert, Processed Foods, Other Dairy Products. It is also engaged in export of Ice-cream, Dairy Products, Processed Food Products such as Frozen Fruits, Vegetable, Pulp, Ready-to-eat and Ready-to-serve products etc. The Company is having two ice-cream production facilities - one in Gujarat and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is processing Frozen Fruits, Vegetables and Processed Foods at factory situated at Dharampur, in Valsad District, Gujarat.VILs Ice Cream division operates with 3 plant , 2 in Gujarat and one in UP. The three plants at Dudheshwar in Ahmedabad, Village Pundhra in Gandhinagar and Bareilly has a combined processing capacity of 20046 Kilo Ltrs. per annum as on 2000-01. The company is on continuous expansion of the capacity over the years. In 1992-93, the company entered into an agreement wi

