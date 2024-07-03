Vadilal Industries Ltd Summary

Vadilal Industries Limited (VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in April, 1982 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd., which incorporated in June, 1981 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies got amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from July, 1985 and subsequently, the Company name was changed to Vadilal Industries LImited. Presently the Company has business interest in Ice-creams, Processed Foods and Forex.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ice-cream, Flavored Milk, Frozen Dessert, Processed Foods, Other Dairy Products. It is also engaged in export of Ice-cream, Dairy Products, Processed Food Products such as Frozen Fruits, Vegetable, Pulp, Ready-to-eat and Ready-to-serve products etc. The Company is having two ice-cream production facilities - one in Gujarat and the other in Uttar Pradesh. The Company is processing Frozen Fruits, Vegetables and Processed Foods at factory situated at Dharampur, in Valsad District, Gujarat.VILs Ice Cream division operates with 3 plant , 2 in Gujarat and one in UP. The three plants at Dudheshwar in Ahmedabad, Village Pundhra in Gandhinagar and Bareilly has a combined processing capacity of 20046 Kilo Ltrs. per annum as on 2000-01. The company is on continuous expansion of the capacity over the years. In 1992-93, the company entered into an agreement with a leading company in UP to produce Ice-cream under its brand name. In 1997-98, the company has acquired land worth Rs.26.68 lacs for setting up an ice-cream facility at Pundhara in Gujarat. The facility with an installed capacity to produce 10000 boxex per day of ice-cream has commenced operation in 1998-99. The company has introduced various varieties of Ice-creams. The company has launched low-fat calory Ice-cream known as Vadilal Lite under different flavours.VILs Processed Foods and Frozen Vegetables division which was started its activities in March 1991 with 5400 MTPA plant has grown to a 16200 MTPA capacity for processing of fruits and vegetables. This Dharampur facility which has the capacity to produce frozen fruits and vegetables like mango pulp, mango slices, pineapple tit-bits, tutti fruity, seet corns, peas, grapes etc. was part financed by the public issue in Oct. 89. The company entered the international market in 1994-95 by exporting processed foods, vegetables and fruit pulp in Europe, west Asia and the US. In 1996-97,the company has installed the Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) facilities with a capacity to process 2 MT of fruits and vegetables per hour at its existing Dharampur plant, at a total project cost of Rs 6 crores, using fluidised bed-belt type continuous freezing technology imported from U.K. The company introduced mixed fruit and pineapple jam, tomato ketchup and sauce, sweet corn soup and baked beans in Gujarat. The company has putup two wind farms for captive consumption at Village Lamba and Village Bhogat in Jamnagar Dist. of Gujarat with a total power producing capacity of 1.92 MW. The Lamba wind farm, which has a capacity of 1.28 MW, was putup at a cost of Rs.6.78 Cr has commenced operation in March 1995. While the Bhogat farm with a capacity to produce 0.64 MW of power was put up with a cost of Rs.3.78 cr has commenced operation in March 1996.VILs Forex and FFMC Division provides various informative and Advisory services in the areas of forex,bullion and base metals. This Division, which commenced operation five years back(as on March 2001) is offering its service primarily in Gujarat. Its planning to expang its geographical reach outside Gujarat. The Division also plans to expand its operational area of hedging in the International Futures Exchangs by forming strategic alliances with leading international brokers. The company has developed a commercial complex, namely Mahalay, at Navrangpura, Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs.9 Crores during 1998-99.Majestic Farm House Ltd. (MFHL) ceased to be the Companys Subsidiary during the year 2004-05. The Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company namely Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc., in the State of New Jersey in USA during the year 2009-10. Vadilal Chemicals Ltd. ceased to be an Associate of the Company due to disinvestment of entire holding by the Company during 2009-10. The Company launched Badabite, Flingo and Gourmet into the Ice-cream Division in 2011-12. It opened a new warehouse at California which was fully operational. It launched a myriad range of products in delightful shapes, colors and flavors under the umbrella brand of Ice Trooper in 2012. Company launched Sorbet Ice candies in flavours like Kiwi, Cranberry in 2014. The Company launched two new ranges in 2015- Vadilal Premium Ice Cream Tubs and Frootful Juicee. In take home range, it launched two new flavours - Cashew Royale & Caramel Crunch. It commissioned two ice cream production facilities at Pundhra in Gandhinagar District, Gujarat and the other at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.In 2015-16, the Company launched Badabite Select,rich chocolate bar covered with premium dark Belgian chocolate. During the year 2017-18, the Company incorporated a new subsidiary company in United Arab Emirates in the name of VADILAL GULF (FZE) on 20-02-2018. The Company also incorporated a new subsidiary company in Australia in the name of Vadilal Industries Pty Ltd, on 16-04-2018. During the year 2019-20, the Company incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies in India viz; Vadilal Delights Limited and Varood Industries Limited. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc.; wholly own subsidiary of the Company became a material subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2020.In 2023, the Company launched new premium category, Vadilal Gourmet Naturals icecream, made without any artificial flavors & preservatives. It launched a new flavor in the Gourmet Natural Kulfi Range - Gourmet Natural Mawa malai kulfi.