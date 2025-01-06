Vadilal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.7
34.38
22.23
26.77
Depreciation
-18.28
-18.87
-15.98
-14.83
Tax paid
7.6
-2.24
-7.39
-10.14
Working capital
-48.97
43.32
25.64
10.29
Other operating items
Operating
-91.35
56.58
24.5
12.08
Capital expenditure
14.92
80.21
18.4
13.69
Free cash flow
-76.43
136.79
42.9
25.77
Equity raised
453.36
360.39
304.21
257.45
Investing
0
0.08
1.34
-0.09
Financing
32.26
145.69
89.42
48.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0.89
0.89
Net in cash
409.2
642.96
438.77
332.53
