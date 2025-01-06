iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadilal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,766.25
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.7

34.38

22.23

26.77

Depreciation

-18.28

-18.87

-15.98

-14.83

Tax paid

7.6

-2.24

-7.39

-10.14

Working capital

-48.97

43.32

25.64

10.29

Other operating items

Operating

-91.35

56.58

24.5

12.08

Capital expenditure

14.92

80.21

18.4

13.69

Free cash flow

-76.43

136.79

42.9

25.77

Equity raised

453.36

360.39

304.21

257.45

Investing

0

0.08

1.34

-0.09

Financing

32.26

145.69

89.42

48.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0.89

0.89

Net in cash

409.2

642.96

438.77

332.53

