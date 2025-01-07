Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
356.54
516.62
518.11
472.73
yoy growth (%)
-30.98
-0.28
9.59
6.35
Raw materials
-223.2
-296.92
-308.2
-261.99
As % of sales
62.6
57.47
59.48
55.42
Employee costs
-34.26
-43.85
-31.95
-26.44
As % of sales
9.61
8.48
6.16
5.59
Other costs
-104.42
-116.26
-129.04
-129.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.28
22.5
24.9
27.44
Operating profit
-5.35
59.57
48.91
54.53
OPM
-1.5
11.53
9.44
11.53
Depreciation
-18.28
-18.87
-15.98
-14.83
Interest expense
-20.08
-14.72
-15.22
-15.96
Other income
12.02
8.42
4.53
3.04
Profit before tax
-31.7
34.38
22.23
26.77
Taxes
7.6
-2.24
-7.39
-10.14
Tax rate
-23.99
-6.51
-33.24
-37.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.09
32.14
14.84
16.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-24.09
32.14
14.84
16.63
yoy growth (%)
-174.96
116.55
-10.74
15.86
NPM
-6.75
6.22
2.86
3.51
