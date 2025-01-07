iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vadilal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,854.95
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

356.54

516.62

518.11

472.73

yoy growth (%)

-30.98

-0.28

9.59

6.35

Raw materials

-223.2

-296.92

-308.2

-261.99

As % of sales

62.6

57.47

59.48

55.42

Employee costs

-34.26

-43.85

-31.95

-26.44

As % of sales

9.61

8.48

6.16

5.59

Other costs

-104.42

-116.26

-129.04

-129.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.28

22.5

24.9

27.44

Operating profit

-5.35

59.57

48.91

54.53

OPM

-1.5

11.53

9.44

11.53

Depreciation

-18.28

-18.87

-15.98

-14.83

Interest expense

-20.08

-14.72

-15.22

-15.96

Other income

12.02

8.42

4.53

3.04

Profit before tax

-31.7

34.38

22.23

26.77

Taxes

7.6

-2.24

-7.39

-10.14

Tax rate

-23.99

-6.51

-33.24

-37.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.09

32.14

14.84

16.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-24.09

32.14

14.84

16.63

yoy growth (%)

-174.96

116.55

-10.74

15.86

NPM

-6.75

6.22

2.86

3.51

Vadilal Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.