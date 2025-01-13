Vadilal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
7.19
7.19
7.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
375.41
282.02
212.25
202.6
Net Worth
382.6
289.21
219.44
209.79
Minority Interest
Debt
128.86
202.55
176.28
148.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.71
21.05
22.9
22.74
Total Liabilities
533.17
512.81
418.62
380.7
Fixed Assets
348.13
320.22
296.19
305.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.97
7.91
3.14
3.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.53
4.75
11.22
14.59
Networking Capital
164.32
168.52
98.75
38.89
Inventories
189.93
222.54
143.41
126.33
Inventory Days
129.32
Sundry Debtors
57.7
37.52
34.12
21.17
Debtor Days
21.67
Other Current Assets
31.29
27.74
24.31
26.71
Sundry Creditors
-83.53
-87.02
-75.71
-106.88
Creditor Days
109.41
Other Current Liabilities
-31.07
-32.26
-27.38
-28.44
Cash
10.22
11.41
9.31
18.92
Total Assets
533.17
512.81
418.61
380.71
