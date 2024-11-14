iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadilal Industries Ltd Board Meeting

3,630.05
(1.25%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:48:16 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Announcement under Reg 30 outcome of the board meeting dated 06.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202429 Jan 2024
VADILAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Jul 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Result and Dividend as of 31..03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Reg 30 - Meeting Updates Financial Result as of 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 being the 3rd Quarter of the current financial year 2023-2024, in the prescribed format of the Stock Exchange as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 which were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today. 2. Limited Review report received from the Auditors of the Company in respect of the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

