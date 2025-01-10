To the members of Vadilal Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vadilal Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Expense), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for possible effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), in the manner so required, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We are unable to comment upon the possible effects of the following matters, on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023. The matter more fully discussed in Note No. 54 of the standalone financial statements pertaining to the pending receipt of conclusive reports/findings for the item described therein:

Matter involving counter allegations levelled by two Promoter Directors against each other in respect of potential personal expenses claimed as offcial business expenditure amounting to Rs. 25.33 lakh (for financial year 2017-18 and financial year 2018- 19), and Rs. 25.00 lakh (for financial year 2014-15 to financial year 2018-19) respectively, by the Promoter Directors.

Pending receipt of the reports/findings, as referred above, we are unable to conclude the possible effects on the standalone financial statements, as a whole, of any undetected misstatements, if any, and whether it could be material.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 41 of the standalone financial statements, which refers to the status of on-going litigations filed against the Company and some of its promoters under Section 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to prevention of oppression and mismanagement of the Company before the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Inventory Existence and Carrying Value 1. Refer to Note No. 2(l) (accounting policy), Note No. 9 to the standalone financial statements. Our procedures included : Inventory is held by the Companys plants, and hired locations across India. Performed inventory count at plant on sample basis, which were selected based on financial significance and risk. Where locations were not attended, we tested certain controls over inventory existence across the Company. The Company has significant levels of inventories and significant management judgments are taken with regard to categorization of inventories into obsolete and/or slow moving and which should be therefore be considered for provision. Observing sample of managements inventory count procedures, to assess compliance with the Company process. Estimates are then involved in arriving at provisions against cost in respect of slow moving and obsolete inventories to arrive at valuation based on lower of cost and net realizable value. Performing roll forward procedures for the year-end balance from the date of inventory count attended. Given the level of significant management judgments and estimates involved this is considered to be a key audit matter. Obtaining inventory confirmations from the hired locations as on balance sheet date and comparing the same with the inventory as per books and obtaining the reconciliations for the variations (if any). Challenging the management with regard to the calculation methodology, the basis for provision and the process with respect to inventory provision; Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the key controls management has established for provision computations and to ensure the accuracy of the inventory provision. Assessing the adequacy of, and movements in, inventory provisions held, by recalculating a sample of items included within the provision to ensure appropriate basis of valuation. Evaluating, on a sample basis, whether inventories were stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value at the reporting date by comparing the sales prices of inventories subsequent to the reporting date. Evaluating the appropriateness of the assumptions used based on our knowledge and information of the client and the industry.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities relating to other Information.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and the rules thereunder, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management or Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Expense), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, in our opinion, the standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and the Rules thereunder, as amended

(e) The matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(g) The qualification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above and para 2(b).

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to the standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B to this report.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of subsection (16) of Section 197 of the Act, as amended, we report that to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year read above with note 46(5) is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Please refer Note No. 40.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note No. 18(a) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Arpit Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 144032W Arpit K. Patel Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 034032 Date: May 29, 2023 UDIN: 23034032BGYJCV6383

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vadilal Industries Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Vadilal Industries Limited)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment, so as to cover all the assets in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except the following:

Description of the property, including location, identification number from land records, municipal records, etc. Gross carrying amount as per balance sheet of the Client (in Rs. lakhs) Name of the party(s) who are holding the title of the immovable property Whether the immovable property is held in the name of the promoter, director or their relative or employee? In whose name is the property held? Period of Holding Reason for the immovable property not being held in the name of the Client Freehold land located at Dwarka admeasuring 58,096 sq. mtrs. 338.44 Vadilal Industries Limited No Vadilal Industries Limited 08-01-1996 The title deeds are not readily available. In the revenue records it is in the name of the Company. Freehold land located at Bareilly admeasuring 94 sq. yards 8.82 Vadilal Industries Limited No Vadilal Industries Limited 26-11-2015 Original title deeds are not readily available. House Building Located at Pushpak Bungalow, Ahmedabad admeasuring 200 sq. yards 13.39 Bipin P Mehta / Minaben N Mehta No Bipin P Mehta / Minaben N Mehta 28-05-1996 The said property is in dispute. Deed of Conveyance is in the name of Vadilal Financial Services Limited (VFSL amalgamated with the Company w.e.f. 1 April, 1997).

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act except to one company for which guarantee is given by the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantee provided is not prejudicial to the companys interest. (iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Act, for the operations of the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Sales Tax, Duty of excise, Goods and Services Tax and Income-tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount involved (Rs. in lakhs) Amount unpaid (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, Sales Tax Acts of various states & Goods and Service Tax Sales tax and penalty 39.08 23.24 1998-99 High Court Additional tax demand 12.49 12.49 2000-01 JT Comm S. Tax Salestax demand 20.74 15.74 2000-01 DC, Appeal-4, Mehsana Salestax demand 1.55 1.55 2001-02 Dy. Comm, S. Tax Salestax demand 2.10 0.60 2002-03 Sales Tax Tribunal, Bhubaneshwar Sales tax asst. dues 2.39 2.39 2003-04 JC-1, Appeal, Ahmedabad Purchase tax 0.46 0.46 2003-04 JC-1, Appeal, Ahmedabad Sales tax 3.67 3.67 2004-05 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales tax and penalty 24.81 14.81 2010-11 Sales Tax Tribunal Sales tax 8.02 7.25 2010-11 JC-Corporate, Bareilly. Sales tax 9.34 4.67 2013-14 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly. Sales tax 0.66 - 2012-13 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly Sales tax 0.36 - 2017-18 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly. Sales tax 3.83 1.25 2015-16 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly Sales tax 2.07 - 2016-17 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly Sales tax 0.19 - 2016-17 Addnl. Comm., Grade- 2 Appeal, Bareilly GST 43.16 12.12 2017-18 to 2020-21 Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling GST 22.36 5.5 2017-18 to 2020-21 Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling Excise duty 4.58 4.58 1988-89 Asst. Commissioner Excise Act Excise duty 4.28 4.28 2003-04 Asst. Commissioner Excise duty 34.14 34.14 2011-12 to 2014-15 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Income tax 1.93 1.93 1996-97 ITAT

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company is regular in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) We refer to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our audit report, the outcome of which is inconclusive as on date of this report. Read with the above, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence, provisions of section 192 of Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

For Arpit Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 144032W Arpit K. Patel Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No.: 034032 Date: May 29, 2023 UDIN: 23034032BGYJCV6383

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Vadilal Industries Limited

Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Vadilal Industries Limited)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and e icient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the SAs prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2023: We draw attention to Note No. 54 of the standalone financial statements relating to the counter allegations levelled by two Promoter Directors against each other in respect of potential personal expenses claimed as offcial business expenditure amounting to Rs. 25.33 lakh (for financial year 2017-18 and financial year 2018-19), and Rs. 25.00 lakh (for financial year 2014-15 to financial year 2018-19) respectively, by the Promoter Directors, without following the process of the Company. Pending receipt of the reports/findings, as referred above, we are unable to conclude whether the Companys financial reporting process did have controls to identify the nature of the expenses and the procedures to be followed for the payments made for certain travelling expenses.

A ‘material weakness is a de ciency, or a combination of de ciencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim standalone financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the material weakness described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, and this material weakness has affected our opinion on the said standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.