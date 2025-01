AGM 26/09/2024 Announcement under Reg 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Proceedings of 40th AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report of 40th AGM of VIL (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)