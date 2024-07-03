iifl-logo-icon 1
KCK Industries Ltd Share Price

59.3
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.3
  • Day's High59.3
  • 52 Wk High70.55
  • Prev. Close60.5
  • Day's Low59.3
  • 52 Wk Low 4.28
  • Turnover (lac)4.44
  • P/E237.2
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.29
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)377.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KCK Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

59.3

Prev. Close

60.5

Turnover(Lac.)

4.44

Day's High

59.3

Day's Low

59.3

52 Week's High

70.55

52 Week's Low

4.28

Book Value

4.29

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

377.16

P/E

237.2

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

KCK Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

KCK Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KCK Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Sep-2024May-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.93%

Non-Promoter- 59.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KCK Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.11

5.5

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.04

5.72

1.41

0.21

Net Worth

22.15

11.22

5.41

4.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.11

51.49

40.94

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-24.03

25.76

64,447.08

0

Raw materials

-38.47

-50.64

-40.37

-0.05

As % of sales

98.36

98.36

98.6

79.96

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.11

-0.07

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0.43

0.28

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.11

-0.07

0

Working capital

-2.82

0.94

1.97

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.03

25.76

64,447.08

0

Op profit growth

-25.27

69.72

2,330.35

-188.96

EBIT growth

-28.17

72.14

3,287.03

-162.9

Net profit growth

-39.67

54.08

2,383.02

-162.9

KCK Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KCK Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Reena Sharma

Managing Director

Jagdish Prasad Arya

Managing Director

Satyaveer Singh Dangi

Independent Director

Banish Mehta

Independent Director

Pawan Kumar Joshi

Company Secretary

Harsimran Jit Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KCK Industries Ltd

Summary

KCK Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as KCK Sales Private Limited on 19th March, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to KCK Sales Limited dated 19 October, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Further, the name of Company has been changed to KCK Industries Limited on 11th November, 2020 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. KCK Industries Limited was originally established by the Promoter, Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya and later on Mrs. Reena Sharma joined the business along with Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya. The business started in the year 2013 in Chandigarh to supply quality products meeting customers expectation and achieving the objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in trading and distribution of high-quality combed and carded cotton yarns ranging from Ne 4 to Ne 40 in single and multi fold and knitted fabrics. These yarns are suitable for applications such as apparels, undergarments, Terry Towels, Denims, Medical Fabrics, Furnishing Fabrics and Industrial Fabrics. The Company supply to customers, who are in fields like apparel and garment industry, industrial fabrics, furnishing fabrics, Terry Towel, Denims, Knitting, Weaving, Home Textile, etc. In June 2022, the Company made a public issue of
Company FAQs

What is the KCK Industries Ltd share price today?

The KCK Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of KCK Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCK Industries Ltd is ₹377.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KCK Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KCK Industries Ltd is 237.2 and 13.84 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KCK Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCK Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCK Industries Ltd is ₹4.28 and ₹70.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KCK Industries Ltd?

KCK Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 124.37%, 1 Year at 1018.87%, 6 Month at 39.86%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -0.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KCK Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KCK Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.07 %

