Summary

KCK Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as KCK Sales Private Limited on 19th March, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to KCK Sales Limited dated 19 October, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Further, the name of Company has been changed to KCK Industries Limited on 11th November, 2020 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. KCK Industries Limited was originally established by the Promoter, Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya and later on Mrs. Reena Sharma joined the business along with Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya. The business started in the year 2013 in Chandigarh to supply quality products meeting customers expectation and achieving the objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in trading and distribution of high-quality combed and carded cotton yarns ranging from Ne 4 to Ne 40 in single and multi fold and knitted fabrics. These yarns are suitable for applications such as apparels, undergarments, Terry Towels, Denims, Medical Fabrics, Furnishing Fabrics and Industrial Fabrics. The Company supply to customers, who are in fields like apparel and garment industry, industrial fabrics, furnishing fabrics, Terry Towel, Denims, Knitting, Weaving, Home Textile, etc. In June 2022, the Company made a public issue of

Read More