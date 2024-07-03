SectorFMCG
Open₹59.3
Prev. Close₹60.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.44
Day's High₹59.3
Day's Low₹59.3
52 Week's High₹70.55
52 Week's Low₹4.28
Book Value₹4.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)377.16
P/E237.2
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.11
5.5
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.04
5.72
1.41
0.21
Net Worth
22.15
11.22
5.41
4.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.11
51.49
40.94
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-24.03
25.76
64,447.08
0
Raw materials
-38.47
-50.64
-40.37
-0.05
As % of sales
98.36
98.36
98.6
79.96
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.11
-0.07
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0.43
0.28
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.11
-0.07
0
Working capital
-2.82
0.94
1.97
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.03
25.76
64,447.08
0
Op profit growth
-25.27
69.72
2,330.35
-188.96
EBIT growth
-28.17
72.14
3,287.03
-162.9
Net profit growth
-39.67
54.08
2,383.02
-162.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Reena Sharma
Managing Director
Jagdish Prasad Arya
Managing Director
Satyaveer Singh Dangi
Independent Director
Banish Mehta
Independent Director
Pawan Kumar Joshi
Company Secretary
Harsimran Jit Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KCK Industries Ltd
Summary
KCK Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as KCK Sales Private Limited on 19th March, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to KCK Sales Limited dated 19 October, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Further, the name of Company has been changed to KCK Industries Limited on 11th November, 2020 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. KCK Industries Limited was originally established by the Promoter, Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya and later on Mrs. Reena Sharma joined the business along with Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya. The business started in the year 2013 in Chandigarh to supply quality products meeting customers expectation and achieving the objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in trading and distribution of high-quality combed and carded cotton yarns ranging from Ne 4 to Ne 40 in single and multi fold and knitted fabrics. These yarns are suitable for applications such as apparels, undergarments, Terry Towels, Denims, Medical Fabrics, Furnishing Fabrics and Industrial Fabrics. The Company supply to customers, who are in fields like apparel and garment industry, industrial fabrics, furnishing fabrics, Terry Towel, Denims, Knitting, Weaving, Home Textile, etc. In June 2022, the Company made a public issue of
Read More
The KCK Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KCK Industries Ltd is ₹377.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KCK Industries Ltd is 237.2 and 13.84 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KCK Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KCK Industries Ltd is ₹4.28 and ₹70.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
KCK Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 124.37%, 1 Year at 1018.87%, 6 Month at 39.86%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -0.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.