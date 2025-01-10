iifl-logo-icon 1
KCK Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

58.15
(-1.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.11

5.5

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.04

5.72

1.41

0.21

Net Worth

22.15

11.22

5.41

4.21

Minority Interest

Debt

23.05

40.13

18.38

5.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.45

0.31

0.14

0

Total Liabilities

45.65

51.66

23.93

9.87

Fixed Assets

12.52

12.61

11.75

9.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

33

38.76

11.85

-0.16

Inventories

32.93

42.81

19.6

3.86

Inventory Days

36.01

Sundry Debtors

1.07

2.66

6.59

15.04

Debtor Days

140.34

Other Current Assets

4.27

3.59

5.54

2.02

Sundry Creditors

-4.14

-7.36

-18.99

-20.52

Creditor Days

191.47

Other Current Liabilities

-1.13

-2.94

-0.89

-0.56

Cash

0.04

0.19

0.22

0.36

Total Assets

45.66

51.66

23.92

9.84

