KCK Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.11
5.5
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.04
5.72
1.41
0.21
Net Worth
22.15
11.22
5.41
4.21
Minority Interest
Debt
23.05
40.13
18.38
5.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.45
0.31
0.14
0
Total Liabilities
45.65
51.66
23.93
9.87
Fixed Assets
12.52
12.61
11.75
9.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33
38.76
11.85
-0.16
Inventories
32.93
42.81
19.6
3.86
Inventory Days
36.01
Sundry Debtors
1.07
2.66
6.59
15.04
Debtor Days
140.34
Other Current Assets
4.27
3.59
5.54
2.02
Sundry Creditors
-4.14
-7.36
-18.99
-20.52
Creditor Days
191.47
Other Current Liabilities
-1.13
-2.94
-0.89
-0.56
Cash
0.04
0.19
0.22
0.36
Total Assets
45.66
51.66
23.92
9.84
