Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.11
51.49
40.94
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-24.03
25.76
64,447.08
0
Raw materials
-38.47
-50.64
-40.37
-0.05
As % of sales
98.36
98.36
98.6
79.96
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.11
-0.07
0
As % of sales
0.37
0.22
0.19
0
Other costs
-0.12
-0.24
-0.2
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.32
0.47
0.5
1.43
Operating profit
0.36
0.48
0.28
0.01
OPM
0.92
0.94
0.7
18.59
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.05
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.01
0
2.4
Profit before tax
0.26
0.43
0.28
0
Taxes
-0.07
-0.11
-0.07
0
Tax rate
-27.13
-25.84
-26.63
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.31
0.2
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.31
0.2
0
yoy growth (%)
-39.67
54.08
2,383.02
-162.9
NPM
0.49
0.61
0.5
13.14
