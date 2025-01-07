iifl-logo-icon 1
KCK Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.6
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.11

51.49

40.94

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-24.03

25.76

64,447.08

0

Raw materials

-38.47

-50.64

-40.37

-0.05

As % of sales

98.36

98.36

98.6

79.96

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.11

-0.07

0

As % of sales

0.37

0.22

0.19

0

Other costs

-0.12

-0.24

-0.2

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.32

0.47

0.5

1.43

Operating profit

0.36

0.48

0.28

0.01

OPM

0.92

0.94

0.7

18.59

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.05

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0

2.4

Profit before tax

0.26

0.43

0.28

0

Taxes

-0.07

-0.11

-0.07

0

Tax rate

-27.13

-25.84

-26.63

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.31

0.2

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.31

0.2

0

yoy growth (%)

-39.67

54.08

2,383.02

-162.9

NPM

0.49

0.61

0.5

13.14

