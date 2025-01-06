KCK Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0.43
0.28
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.11
-0.07
0
Working capital
-2.82
0.94
1.97
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-2.65
1.24
2.17
0.02
Capital expenditure
8.81
0.14
0.05
0
Free cash flow
6.15
1.38
2.22
0.02
Equity raised
2.52
0.39
1.8
-0.03
Investing
0.1
0
-0.1
0
Financing
6.74
1.84
1.08
1.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.52
3.61
5
1.03
