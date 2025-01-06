iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KCK Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.45
(1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KCK Industries Ltd

KCK Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0.43

0.28

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.11

-0.07

0

Working capital

-2.82

0.94

1.97

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-2.65

1.24

2.17

0.02

Capital expenditure

8.81

0.14

0.05

0

Free cash flow

6.15

1.38

2.22

0.02

Equity raised

2.52

0.39

1.8

-0.03

Investing

0.1

0

-0.1

0

Financing

6.74

1.84

1.08

1.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.52

3.61

5

1.03

KCK Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KCK Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.