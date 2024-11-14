iifl-logo-icon 1
KCK Industries Ltd Board Meeting

58.15
(-1.86%)
Jan 10, 2025

KCK Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kck Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters. Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 18, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 12720340 equity shares of 10 each into 63601700 equity shares of 2 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Other business matters Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kck Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024.
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 16, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 03, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 20, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024.

KCK Industries: Related News

No Record Found

