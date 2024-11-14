|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kck Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters. Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 18, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 12720340 equity shares of 10 each into 63601700 equity shares of 2 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Other business matters Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kck Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024.
