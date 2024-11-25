Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the October 14, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 902 & 903, Hotel Solitare, NAC, c) Housing Board Chowk, Manimajra, Chandigarh 160101. Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 14, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024) Kck Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)