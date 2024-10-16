iifl-logo-icon 1
KCK Industries Ltd Split

58.15
(-1.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

KCK Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split18 Sep 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 2024102
Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 18, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 12720340 equity shares of 10 each into 63601700 equity shares of 2 each. Kck Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 30-Oct-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Kck Industries Limited (KCK) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. October 30, 2024. Name of the Company Kck Industries Limited Symbol KCK Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from October 30, 2024 For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Kck Industries Limited (KCK) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 30, 2024. Symbol KCK Company Name Kck Industries Limited New ISIN INE0J1E01027 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 30, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Circular Dated on 28.10.2024)

KCK Industries: Related News

