KCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statement of KCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”)., being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of the affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 7 & 15 to the financial statements, which describes the status of recoverability of certain interest free advances given to employees of the Company and outstanding trade payables balances which were overdue for payment at the balance sheet date and the management assessment for the recoverability of the above amount. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting

prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Comp anys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosure s in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Date: 30th May, 2024 For D S P & ASSOCIATES Place: Ludhiana Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. - 006791N

Sidharth Gupta M. No. 541066 Partner

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024)

1. (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of record of the company, title deeds of immovable property are held in name of company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceeding initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988, and rule made thereunder.

2. (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable interval. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and no discrepancies were found in such verification.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company is availing working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from a consortium of banks on the basis of the security of current assets. Based on our verification we state that the quarterly returns filed by the company with the bank are in conformity with the books of accounts.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company, during the year, has not made any investment in, or provided guarantees or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firm, limited liability partnership. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, the In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a Company in which the Director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Act apply. The provisions of section 186 of the Act, in our opinion, are not applicable to the Company.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed deposit from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

6. Pursuant to the rules by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of its products.

7. According to information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, and Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclose any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax act, 1961 as income during the year. Clause 3(viii) are not applicable to the company hence not commented upon.

9. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or any other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has utilized the money by way of term loan during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no fund raised on short basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of financial statement of the company, we report that Company has not taken fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture. The company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the Year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate company (as defined under the act).

10. a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, Accordingly Clause, 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

b) During the year, the company has made preferential allotment of listing 3719891equity shares against the 7500000 entire warrants allotted for which pre preferential approval was sought and made on 3 rd August 2023.Accordingly, all the terms of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 were applicable to the company and based on examination of data provided and according to information and explanations given to us, we report that allotment was made as per applicable law.

11. (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the company and according to the Information and explanation given to us, considering the principle of materiality outline in the standard of auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed during the course of the audit.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, no report under sub- section(12) of section 143 of the act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed Under Rules 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditor ) Rules, 2014 with the central government.

(c) The auditor has not received any complaints from whistle -blower during the year. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

12. In our opinion the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to information and explanation given to us, all transaction with the related party are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of companies act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) There are no internal auditor reports of the company for the period under audit.

15. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence the provision of section 192 of the companies act 2013, are not applicable.

16. (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Therefore provision of clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to company hence not commented upon.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation provide to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17. Based on the procedure performed and information and explanation given by the management the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvii) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

18. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

19. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of financial ratio, ageing and the expected dates of realization of the financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the board of director and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumption nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of audit report and the company is not capable meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

21. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, in absence of enablement of audit trail feature we are unable to whether the same has been tampered or not during the current year.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(1)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an

understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were

operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

