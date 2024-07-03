KCK Industries Ltd Summary

KCK Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as KCK Sales Private Limited on 19th March, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to KCK Sales Limited dated 19 October, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. Further, the name of Company has been changed to KCK Industries Limited on 11th November, 2020 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. KCK Industries Limited was originally established by the Promoter, Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya and later on Mrs. Reena Sharma joined the business along with Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya. The business started in the year 2013 in Chandigarh to supply quality products meeting customers expectation and achieving the objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in trading and distribution of high-quality combed and carded cotton yarns ranging from Ne 4 to Ne 40 in single and multi fold and knitted fabrics. These yarns are suitable for applications such as apparels, undergarments, Terry Towels, Denims, Medical Fabrics, Furnishing Fabrics and Industrial Fabrics. The Company supply to customers, who are in fields like apparel and garment industry, industrial fabrics, furnishing fabrics, Terry Towel, Denims, Knitting, Weaving, Home Textile, etc. In June 2022, the Company made a public issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.5 Crore through Fresh Issue. Trading Business segment of the Company includes trading and distribution of high quality chemicals and dyes for textiles industry, leather, and paper industries. The Company deal in Construction Chemicals. It supply a diverse product portfolio in chemicals and dyes segment. Apart from this, the Company operate as reseller organization by a team of dynamic professionals with marketing, sales and technical know-how spread across various industries. With an addition in vertical line of business segment, the Company acquired a Rice Shellar Plant of M/s. Shiv Shakti Rice Mills from Punjab National Bank situated at Village Khokhar, Dist. Sangrur in the year 2020-21. The manufacturing plant is fully integrated and automatic and has started operations since April, 2021. The Capacity of plant is 12 Ton/ hour and current utilization is 7 Ton/ Hour. It has a strong focus on processing process and a quality testing laboratory and well qualified and experienced personnel. The Company has a strong network of wholesalers, semi wholesalers and retailers. Apart from this. it also has a dedicated team for testing and quality control which undertakes rigorous testing and Quality Management. At the processing plant, the Company is processing the non-basmati and basmati rice in the year 2020-21. It process varieties of rice with the help of plant and machinery. The Company is currently catering Basmati and non-Basmati rice markets in North India like Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat & Haryana, Uttar Pradesh etc. A rice mill is a food-processing facility where paddy is processed to rice to be sold in the market. The entire product is procured from paddy fields, milled and processed hygienically in modern machinery and dust-free environment and cleaned through sorting machines.