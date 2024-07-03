Summary

Kohinoor Foods Limited (Formerly known Satnam Overseas Ltd) was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a leading Basmati Rice player and has a Rice mill situated at Murthal, Sonepat. It also owns a Food Factory situated at Bahalgarh, Sonepat. The Company has two 100% wholly owned subsidiaries -Sachdeva Brothers Private Limited, in India and Kohinoor Foods USA Inc in USA.Kohinoor Foods Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.92. The company is an associate of the Satnam Overseas group, known for its presence in the rice trade since 1979. In Oct.92, Satnam Overseas, a partnership firm belonging to the same group merged/amalgamated with the company. SOL at present has two rice mills in rice-growing areas, one at Murthal, Haryana, and the other at Amritsar, Punjab, with an installed capacity of 12 tph. In addition, it is located on the national highway and is close to the major grain markets.In Jan.93, it went public to part-finance the modernisation of the plants. The company forays into allied areas like pulses, rice-based snacks, etc. It has already launched premium-quality branded pulses at the national level and plans to launch a product Rice and Spice (rice mixed with dehydrated vegetables and spices in ready-to-cook pouches). Company has bagged award from WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM in view of its excellent contribution towrads global growth, also bagged the prestigious APEDA Award for the recognition fo

