Kohinoor Foods Ltd Share Price

41.06
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.5
  • Day's High42.98
  • 52 Wk High55.3
  • Prev. Close42.99
  • Day's Low41.01
  • 52 Wk Low 35.1
  • Turnover (lac)79.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-184.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.22
  • Div. Yield0
Kohinoor Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

42.5

Prev. Close

42.99

Turnover(Lac.)

79.27

Day's High

42.98

Day's Low

41.01

52 Week's High

55.3

52 Week's Low

35.1

Book Value

-184.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kohinoor Foods Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kohinoor Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 62.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kohinoor Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.07

37.07

37.07

37.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-559.17

-554.48

-550.42

-544.23

Net Worth

-522.1

-517.41

-513.35

-507.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.79

404.93

859.14

1,050.81

yoy growth (%)

-92.14

-52.86

-18.23

-7.08

Raw materials

-19.87

-498.56

-712.91

-924.19

As % of sales

62.52

123.12

82.97

87.95

Employee costs

-7.13

-10.29

-21.07

-21.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.9

-291.38

-69.58

-190.85

Depreciation

-10.83

-12.96

-15.36

-18.08

Tax paid

-6.91

-94.18

-1.44

72.23

Working capital

-169.19

-235.64

-174.61

-439.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.14

-52.86

-18.23

-7.08

Op profit growth

-95.44

-1,160.6

-129.34

-160.35

EBIT growth

-91.77

-2,314.86

-112.34

-177.24

Net profit growth

-41.44

442.84

-40.12

-3,202.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

95.1

82.54

98.57

265.69

215.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.1

82.54

98.57

265.69

215.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

9.52

4.92

12.96

0.51

Kohinoor Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kohinoor Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Jugal Kishore Arora

Joint Managing Director

Satnam Arora

Joint Managing Director

Gurnam Arora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mani Chandra Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yash Pal Mahajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Kumar Kaushal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kohinoor Foods Ltd

Summary

Kohinoor Foods Limited (Formerly known Satnam Overseas Ltd) was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a leading Basmati Rice player and has a Rice mill situated at Murthal, Sonepat. It also owns a Food Factory situated at Bahalgarh, Sonepat. The Company has two 100% wholly owned subsidiaries -Sachdeva Brothers Private Limited, in India and Kohinoor Foods USA Inc in USA.Kohinoor Foods Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.92. The company is an associate of the Satnam Overseas group, known for its presence in the rice trade since 1979. In Oct.92, Satnam Overseas, a partnership firm belonging to the same group merged/amalgamated with the company. SOL at present has two rice mills in rice-growing areas, one at Murthal, Haryana, and the other at Amritsar, Punjab, with an installed capacity of 12 tph. In addition, it is located on the national highway and is close to the major grain markets.In Jan.93, it went public to part-finance the modernisation of the plants. The company forays into allied areas like pulses, rice-based snacks, etc. It has already launched premium-quality branded pulses at the national level and plans to launch a product Rice and Spice (rice mixed with dehydrated vegetables and spices in ready-to-cook pouches). Company has bagged award from WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM in view of its excellent contribution towrads global growth, also bagged the prestigious APEDA Award for the recognition fo
Company FAQs

What is the Kohinoor Foods Ltd share price today?

The Kohinoor Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is ₹152.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kohinoor Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is 0 and -0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kohinoor Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹55.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kohinoor Foods Ltd?

Kohinoor Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.82%, 3 Years at 77.02%, 1 Year at -11.72%, 6 Month at -0.23%, 3 Month at -8.22% and 1 Month at 2.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kohinoor Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.67 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 62.28 %

