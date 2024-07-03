SectorFMCG
Open₹42.5
Prev. Close₹42.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.27
Day's High₹42.98
Day's Low₹41.01
52 Week's High₹55.3
52 Week's Low₹35.1
Book Value₹-184.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.07
37.07
37.07
37.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-559.17
-554.48
-550.42
-544.23
Net Worth
-522.1
-517.41
-513.35
-507.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.79
404.93
859.14
1,050.81
yoy growth (%)
-92.14
-52.86
-18.23
-7.08
Raw materials
-19.87
-498.56
-712.91
-924.19
As % of sales
62.52
123.12
82.97
87.95
Employee costs
-7.13
-10.29
-21.07
-21.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.9
-291.38
-69.58
-190.85
Depreciation
-10.83
-12.96
-15.36
-18.08
Tax paid
-6.91
-94.18
-1.44
72.23
Working capital
-169.19
-235.64
-174.61
-439.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.14
-52.86
-18.23
-7.08
Op profit growth
-95.44
-1,160.6
-129.34
-160.35
EBIT growth
-91.77
-2,314.86
-112.34
-177.24
Net profit growth
-41.44
442.84
-40.12
-3,202.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
95.1
82.54
98.57
265.69
215.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.1
82.54
98.57
265.69
215.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
9.52
4.92
12.96
0.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Jugal Kishore Arora
Joint Managing Director
Satnam Arora
Joint Managing Director
Gurnam Arora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mani Chandra Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yash Pal Mahajan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Kumar Kaushal
Reports by Kohinoor Foods Ltd
Summary
Kohinoor Foods Limited (Formerly known Satnam Overseas Ltd) was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a leading Basmati Rice player and has a Rice mill situated at Murthal, Sonepat. It also owns a Food Factory situated at Bahalgarh, Sonepat. The Company has two 100% wholly owned subsidiaries -Sachdeva Brothers Private Limited, in India and Kohinoor Foods USA Inc in USA.Kohinoor Foods Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.92. The company is an associate of the Satnam Overseas group, known for its presence in the rice trade since 1979. In Oct.92, Satnam Overseas, a partnership firm belonging to the same group merged/amalgamated with the company. SOL at present has two rice mills in rice-growing areas, one at Murthal, Haryana, and the other at Amritsar, Punjab, with an installed capacity of 12 tph. In addition, it is located on the national highway and is close to the major grain markets.In Jan.93, it went public to part-finance the modernisation of the plants. The company forays into allied areas like pulses, rice-based snacks, etc. It has already launched premium-quality branded pulses at the national level and plans to launch a product Rice and Spice (rice mixed with dehydrated vegetables and spices in ready-to-cook pouches). Company has bagged award from WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM in view of its excellent contribution towrads global growth, also bagged the prestigious APEDA Award for the recognition fo
Read More
The Kohinoor Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is ₹152.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is 0 and -0.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kohinoor Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kohinoor Foods Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹55.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kohinoor Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.82%, 3 Years at 77.02%, 1 Year at -11.72%, 6 Month at -0.23%, 3 Month at -8.22% and 1 Month at 2.82%.
