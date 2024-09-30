iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.26
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Kohinoor Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.9

-291.38

-69.58

-190.85

Depreciation

-10.83

-12.96

-15.36

-18.08

Tax paid

-6.91

-94.18

-1.44

72.23

Working capital

-169.19

-235.64

-174.61

-439.97

Other operating items

Operating

-211.83

-634.18

-261

-576.67

Capital expenditure

-3.69

0.04

7.47

149.8

Free cash flow

-215.52

-634.14

-253.52

-426.87

Equity raised

-626.83

126.24

246.64

622.05

Investing

0

-39.99

-10.71

-32.12

Financing

102.43

48.88

-37

140.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-739.93

-499

-54.58

303.2

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

