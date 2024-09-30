Kohinoor Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.9
-291.38
-69.58
-190.85
Depreciation
-10.83
-12.96
-15.36
-18.08
Tax paid
-6.91
-94.18
-1.44
72.23
Working capital
-169.19
-235.64
-174.61
-439.97
Other operating items
Operating
-211.83
-634.18
-261
-576.67
Capital expenditure
-3.69
0.04
7.47
149.8
Free cash flow
-215.52
-634.14
-253.52
-426.87
Equity raised
-626.83
126.24
246.64
622.05
Investing
0
-39.99
-10.71
-32.12
Financing
102.43
48.88
-37
140.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-739.93
-499
-54.58
303.2
