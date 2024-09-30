Kohinoor Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.07
37.07
37.07
37.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-559.17
-554.48
-550.42
-544.23
Net Worth
-522.1
-517.41
-513.35
-507.16
Minority Interest
Debt
700.78
707.3
710.28
731.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
178.68
189.89
196.93
224.62
Fixed Assets
158.24
159.17
165.13
172.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.11
45.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.45
3.03
2.31
3.11
Networking Capital
12.55
25.88
27.95
2.96
Inventories
11.58
7.48
7.09
5.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.36
12.42
11.26
32.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.82
29.18
27.99
20.95
Sundry Creditors
-16.3
-7.84
-8.33
-23.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.91
-15.36
-10.06
-33.04
Cash
0.45
1.8
1.43
0.69
Total Assets
178.69
189.88
196.93
224.61
Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.