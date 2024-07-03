iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Foods Ltd Half Yearly Results

41.92
(-1.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:19:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

47.24

47.45

47.65

32.8

49.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.24

47.45

47.65

32.8

49.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

0.64

0

1.46

8.06

Total Income

48.77

48.09

47.65

34.26

57.8

Total Expenditure

40.25

40

40.47

28.95

43.27

PBIDT

8.52

8.09

7.18

5.31

14.53

Interest

8.14

9.05

8.87

17.91

0.08

PBDT

0.38

-0.96

-1.69

-12.6

14.45

Depreciation

2.97

3.36

2.95

3.36

3.35

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-4.41

0

-0.73

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.59

0.09

-4.64

-15.23

11.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.59

0.09

-4.64

-15.23

11.1

Extra-ordinary Items

1.23

-0.09

0

-1.07

7.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.82

0.18

-4.64

-14.16

3.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.7

0.02

-1.25

0

2.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.07

37.07

37.07

37.07

37.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.03

17.04

15.06

16.18

29.21

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-5.48

0.18

-9.73

-46.43

22.31

