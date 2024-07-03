Kohinoor Foods Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
47.24
47.45
47.65
32.8
49.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.24
47.45
47.65
32.8
49.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
0.64
0
1.46
8.06
Total Income
48.77
48.09
47.65
34.26
57.8
Total Expenditure
40.25
40
40.47
28.95
43.27
PBIDT
8.52
8.09
7.18
5.31
14.53
Interest
8.14
9.05
8.87
17.91
0.08
PBDT
0.38
-0.96
-1.69
-12.6
14.45
Depreciation
2.97
3.36
2.95
3.36
3.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-4.41
0
-0.73
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.59
0.09
-4.64
-15.23
11.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.59
0.09
-4.64
-15.23
11.1
Extra-ordinary Items
1.23
-0.09
0
-1.07
7.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.82
0.18
-4.64
-14.16
3.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.7
0.02
-1.25
0
2.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.07
37.07
37.07
37.07
37.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.03
17.04
15.06
16.18
29.21
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-5.48
0.18
-9.73
-46.43
22.31
