Kohinoor Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.15
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kohinoor Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.79

404.93

859.14

1,050.81

yoy growth (%)

-92.14

-52.86

-18.23

-7.08

Raw materials

-19.87

-498.56

-712.91

-924.19

As % of sales

62.52

123.12

82.97

87.95

Employee costs

-7.13

-10.29

-21.07

-21.87

As % of sales

22.43

2.54

2.45

2.08

Other costs

-16.49

-153.17

-100.91

-187.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.88

37.82

11.74

17.82

Operating profit

-11.71

-257.08

24.23

-82.6

OPM

-36.84

-63.48

2.82

-7.86

Depreciation

-10.83

-12.96

-15.36

-18.08

Interest expense

-2.83

-22.97

-81.69

-92.68

Other income

0.47

1.64

3.24

2.51

Profit before tax

-24.9

-291.38

-69.58

-190.85

Taxes

-6.91

-94.18

-1.44

72.23

Tax rate

27.77

32.32

2.08

-37.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.81

-385.57

-71.02

-118.62

Exceptional items

-193.95

0

0

0

Net profit

-225.77

-385.57

-71.02

-118.62

yoy growth (%)

-41.44

442.84

-40.12

-3,202.65

NPM

-710.08

-95.21

-8.26

-11.28

Kohinoor Foods : related Articles

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

Read More

