|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.79
404.93
859.14
1,050.81
yoy growth (%)
-92.14
-52.86
-18.23
-7.08
Raw materials
-19.87
-498.56
-712.91
-924.19
As % of sales
62.52
123.12
82.97
87.95
Employee costs
-7.13
-10.29
-21.07
-21.87
As % of sales
22.43
2.54
2.45
2.08
Other costs
-16.49
-153.17
-100.91
-187.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.88
37.82
11.74
17.82
Operating profit
-11.71
-257.08
24.23
-82.6
OPM
-36.84
-63.48
2.82
-7.86
Depreciation
-10.83
-12.96
-15.36
-18.08
Interest expense
-2.83
-22.97
-81.69
-92.68
Other income
0.47
1.64
3.24
2.51
Profit before tax
-24.9
-291.38
-69.58
-190.85
Taxes
-6.91
-94.18
-1.44
72.23
Tax rate
27.77
32.32
2.08
-37.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.81
-385.57
-71.02
-118.62
Exceptional items
-193.95
0
0
0
Net profit
-225.77
-385.57
-71.02
-118.62
yoy growth (%)
-41.44
442.84
-40.12
-3,202.65
NPM
-710.08
-95.21
-8.26
-11.28
