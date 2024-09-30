Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.42
-81.39
-11.04
-2.56
Op profit growth
-5,519.48
-99.34
-163.83
3,776.22
EBIT growth
-271.04
-84.66
-174
-872.8
Net profit growth
-113.18
33.15
476.44
-74.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.02
-0.22
-6.49
9.05
EBIT margin
7.79
-5.62
-6.82
8.2
Net profit margin
9.11
-85.34
-11.92
-1.84
RoCE
7.64
-1.88
-6.71
8.15
RoNW
-1.16
20.26
-16.12
-1.66
RoA
2.23
-7.13
-2.93
-0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.54
-49.55
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.8
-52.82
-42.79
-11.14
Book value per share
-137.36
-144.03
22.92
98.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.04
-0.12
0
0
P/CEPS
1.79
-0.11
-1.97
-3.84
P/B
-0.04
-0.04
3.68
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
26.53
55,480.82
-18.46
9.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.02
36.61
-40.39
-59.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
120.58
170.86
41.13
44.89
Inventory days
42.92
576.65
268.52
309.03
Creditor days
-60.93
-141.5
-31.66
-23.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.33
1.78
0.8
-1.02
Net debt / equity
-1.55
-1.47
11.43
2.77
Net debt / op. profit
29.75
-1,600.67
-12.29
8.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.26
-66.75
-87.34
-75.2
Employee costs
-6.69
-8.98
-3.07
-2.74
Other costs
-13.01
-24.48
-16.07
-13
