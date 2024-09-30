iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Foods Ltd Key Ratios

39.98
(1.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.42

-81.39

-11.04

-2.56

Op profit growth

-5,519.48

-99.34

-163.83

3,776.22

EBIT growth

-271.04

-84.66

-174

-872.8

Net profit growth

-113.18

33.15

476.44

-74.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.02

-0.22

-6.49

9.05

EBIT margin

7.79

-5.62

-6.82

8.2

Net profit margin

9.11

-85.34

-11.92

-1.84

RoCE

7.64

-1.88

-6.71

8.15

RoNW

-1.16

20.26

-16.12

-1.66

RoA

2.23

-7.13

-2.93

-0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.54

-49.55

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.8

-52.82

-42.79

-11.14

Book value per share

-137.36

-144.03

22.92

98.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.04

-0.12

0

0

P/CEPS

1.79

-0.11

-1.97

-3.84

P/B

-0.04

-0.04

3.68

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

26.53

55,480.82

-18.46

9.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.02

36.61

-40.39

-59.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

120.58

170.86

41.13

44.89

Inventory days

42.92

576.65

268.52

309.03

Creditor days

-60.93

-141.5

-31.66

-23.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.33

1.78

0.8

-1.02

Net debt / equity

-1.55

-1.47

11.43

2.77

Net debt / op. profit

29.75

-1,600.67

-12.29

8.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.26

-66.75

-87.34

-75.2

Employee costs

-6.69

-8.98

-3.07

-2.74

Other costs

-13.01

-24.48

-16.07

-13

