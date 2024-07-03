Kohinoor Foods Ltd Summary

Kohinoor Foods Limited was formerly incorporated as Satnam Overseas Limited in July, 1989, The Company thereafter changed the name to Kohinoor Foods Limited in December, 1992. The Company is a leading Basmati Rice player and has a Rice mill situated at Murthal, Sonepat. It also owns a Food Factory situated at Bahalgarh, Sonepat. The Company has two 100% wholly owned subsidiaries -Sachdeva Brothers Private Limited, in India and Kohinoor Foods USA Inc in USA.Kohinoor Foods Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.89 and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.92. The company is an associate of the Satnam Overseas group, known for its presence in the rice trade since 1979. In Oct.92, Satnam Overseas, a partnership firm belonging to the same group merged/amalgamated with the company. SOL at present has two rice mills in rice-growing areas, one at Murthal, Haryana, and the other at Amritsar, Punjab, with an installed capacity of 12 tph. In addition, it is located on the national highway and is close to the major grain markets.In Jan.93, it went public to part-finance the modernisation of the plants. The company forays into allied areas like pulses, rice-based snacks, etc. It has already launched premium-quality branded pulses at the national level and plans to launch a product Rice and Spice (rice mixed with dehydrated vegetables and spices in ready-to-cook pouches). Company has bagged award from WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM in view of its excellent contribution towrads global growth, also bagged the prestigious APEDA Award for the recognition for its outstanding contribution to promoting exports of agriculture and processed food product and product development.The company has started joint venture company Indo European Foods Limited with Headquarters in United Kingdom and the operations have already started.To penetrate into the Middle east region a new joint venture company Rice Rice Raisers Factory L L C have been established with the head quarters in Dubai.During 2004, company has introduced 4 more product lines with more than 40 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) in the overseas markets. In FY07, Kohinoor Foods, consolidated its manufacturing operations bringing rice processing and production operations at one location in Murthal and closing the Amritsar facility.In 2010-11, Kohinoor Limited Edition was introduced in the market. M/s Kohinoor Speciality Foods India Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. Kohinoor Foods Limited got into a Joint Venture with Al Dahra (Abu Dhabi) that seeks to establish robust frame work for Rice & other agro products between India & UAE and to provide long-term sustainable food security to the people of UAE in FY15. It acquired a new Food Processing Unit near Sonipat, Haryana to add to the existing production capacity and commercial production started in 2016-17.The Company introduced new range of Ready to eat Curries & Simmer Sauces under Kohinoor brand in 2018-19.