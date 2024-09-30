iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Foods Ltd Board Meeting

39.88
(1.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:53 AM

Kohinoor Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Kohinoor Foods: Related News

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

Rice Stocks Surge 12%

30 Sep 2024|12:47 PM

Rice stocks rise to 12% as the government lifts the restriction on non-basmati white rice.

