|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
