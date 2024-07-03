iifl-logo-icon 1
GRM Overseas Ltd Share Price

193.75
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open198.95
  • Day's High198.95
  • 52 Wk High289
  • Prev. Close198.96
  • Day's Low187.99
  • 52 Wk Low 113
  • Turnover (lac)200.26
  • P/E22.95
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.62
  • EPS8.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,162.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GRM Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

GRM Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

GRM Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GRM Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 27.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
GRM Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

4.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

294.48

243.08

192.2

134.86

Net Worth

306.48

255.08

204.2

139.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

778.08

766.51

924.96

591.15

yoy growth (%)

1.5

-17.12

56.46

66.18

Raw materials

-589.54

-598.75

-786.08

-498.97

As % of sales

75.76

78.11

84.98

84.4

Employee costs

-5.33

-3.81

-2.93

-2.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.15

47.5

18.09

8.47

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.91

-2.02

-1.92

Tax paid

-12.52

-11.34

-6.42

-2.88

Working capital

16.1

-50.64

104.78

71.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.5

-17.12

56.46

66.18

Op profit growth

11.73

49.4

72.14

42.86

EBIT growth

-1.92

88.78

79.19

49.9

Net profit growth

1.28

209.72

108.82

172.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,312.44

1,379.46

1,134.27

799.37

777.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,312.44

1,379.46

1,134.27

799.37

777.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.53

12.76

37.09

6.45

12.82

View Annually Results

GRM Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GRM Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder

Hukam Chand Garg

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Garg

Non Executive Director

Nipun Jain

Executive Director

Mamta Garg

Independent Director

Gautam Gupta

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Nidhi

Independent Director

Tarun Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Narang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GRM Overseas Ltd

Summary

GRM Overseas Limited was established as a partnership firm in the year 1974. It was earlier known as Garg Rice & General Mills and on January 3, 1995 and was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to GRM Overseas Limited.The Company engages in the production, purchase, export, and sale of rice and paddy in India. It manufactures polythene. It has processing unit at Panipat in Haryana with capacity to process almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. It sells products under the brand Kamdhenu and Chef. Basmati rice is exported Initially setup as a rice manufacturing and trading house, it is growing to become a consumer staples organization. During the initial years, GRM exported rice to the Middle East, United Kingdom and the United States. Gradually expanding its reach, GRM has developed a market for its rice in more than 38 countries, thereby achieving the title of the Third Largest Rice Exporter in India. In recent years, GRM has endeavoured to reach the consumers directly with its brands and products. By placing its products on the shelves of several major retailer in India and abroad, the Company has ensured that the end consumer always has easy access to their high-quality products.GRM has established itself as a quality Basmati Rice producer and supplier to Saudi Arabia, Europe and other countries. It reached this height through incessant quest for excellence and commitment to customer taste. With its well-defined strategy of emplo
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GRM Overseas Ltd share price today?

The GRM Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of GRM Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GRM Overseas Ltd is ₹1162.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GRM Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GRM Overseas Ltd is 22.95 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GRM Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GRM Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GRM Overseas Ltd is ₹113 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GRM Overseas Ltd?

GRM Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -25.15%, 1 Year at 3.79%, 6 Month at 2.72%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -8.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GRM Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GRM Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.29 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 27.23 %

