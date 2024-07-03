Summary

GRM Overseas Limited was established as a partnership firm in the year 1974. It was earlier known as Garg Rice & General Mills and on January 3, 1995 and was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to GRM Overseas Limited.The Company engages in the production, purchase, export, and sale of rice and paddy in India. It manufactures polythene. It has processing unit at Panipat in Haryana with capacity to process almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. It sells products under the brand Kamdhenu and Chef. Basmati rice is exported Initially setup as a rice manufacturing and trading house, it is growing to become a consumer staples organization. During the initial years, GRM exported rice to the Middle East, United Kingdom and the United States. Gradually expanding its reach, GRM has developed a market for its rice in more than 38 countries, thereby achieving the title of the Third Largest Rice Exporter in India. In recent years, GRM has endeavoured to reach the consumers directly with its brands and products. By placing its products on the shelves of several major retailer in India and abroad, the Company has ensured that the end consumer always has easy access to their high-quality products.GRM has established itself as a quality Basmati Rice producer and supplier to Saudi Arabia, Europe and other countries. It reached this height through incessant quest for excellence and commitment to customer taste. With its well-defined strategy of emplo

