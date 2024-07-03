SectorFMCG
Open₹198.95
Prev. Close₹198.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹200.26
Day's High₹198.95
Day's Low₹187.99
52 Week's High₹289
52 Week's Low₹113
Book Value₹54.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,162.5
P/E22.95
EPS8.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
4.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
294.48
243.08
192.2
134.86
Net Worth
306.48
255.08
204.2
139.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
778.08
766.51
924.96
591.15
yoy growth (%)
1.5
-17.12
56.46
66.18
Raw materials
-589.54
-598.75
-786.08
-498.97
As % of sales
75.76
78.11
84.98
84.4
Employee costs
-5.33
-3.81
-2.93
-2.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.15
47.5
18.09
8.47
Depreciation
-2.81
-2.91
-2.02
-1.92
Tax paid
-12.52
-11.34
-6.42
-2.88
Working capital
16.1
-50.64
104.78
71.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.5
-17.12
56.46
66.18
Op profit growth
11.73
49.4
72.14
42.86
EBIT growth
-1.92
88.78
79.19
49.9
Net profit growth
1.28
209.72
108.82
172.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,312.44
1,379.46
1,134.27
799.37
777.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,312.44
1,379.46
1,134.27
799.37
777.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.53
12.76
37.09
6.45
12.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder
Hukam Chand Garg
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Garg
Non Executive Director
Nipun Jain
Executive Director
Mamta Garg
Independent Director
Gautam Gupta
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Nidhi
Independent Director
Tarun Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Narang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
GRM Overseas Limited was established as a partnership firm in the year 1974. It was earlier known as Garg Rice & General Mills and on January 3, 1995 and was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to GRM Overseas Limited.The Company engages in the production, purchase, export, and sale of rice and paddy in India. It manufactures polythene. It has processing unit at Panipat in Haryana with capacity to process almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. It sells products under the brand Kamdhenu and Chef. Basmati rice is exported Initially setup as a rice manufacturing and trading house, it is growing to become a consumer staples organization. During the initial years, GRM exported rice to the Middle East, United Kingdom and the United States. Gradually expanding its reach, GRM has developed a market for its rice in more than 38 countries, thereby achieving the title of the Third Largest Rice Exporter in India. In recent years, GRM has endeavoured to reach the consumers directly with its brands and products. By placing its products on the shelves of several major retailer in India and abroad, the Company has ensured that the end consumer always has easy access to their high-quality products.GRM has established itself as a quality Basmati Rice producer and supplier to Saudi Arabia, Europe and other countries. It reached this height through incessant quest for excellence and commitment to customer taste. With its well-defined strategy of emplo
The GRM Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GRM Overseas Ltd is ₹1162.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GRM Overseas Ltd is 22.95 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GRM Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GRM Overseas Ltd is ₹113 and ₹289 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GRM Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -25.15%, 1 Year at 3.79%, 6 Month at 2.72%, 3 Month at -19.61% and 1 Month at -8.27%.
