GRM Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
49.15
47.5
18.09
8.47
Depreciation
-2.81
-2.91
-2.02
-1.92
Tax paid
-12.52
-11.34
-6.42
-2.88
Working capital
16.1
-50.64
104.78
71.04
Other operating items
Operating
49.91
-17.39
114.42
74.7
Capital expenditure
-0.38
21.57
1.59
1.69
Free cash flow
49.53
4.17
116.01
76.39
Equity raised
197.12
111.92
78.61
65.58
Investing
0.21
0
1.18
0.24
Financing
145.74
32.4
188.75
148.54
Dividends paid
0
0
1.84
0
Net in cash
392.6
148.5
386.41
290.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.