GRM Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

193.75
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GRM Overseas Ltd

GRM Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

49.15

47.5

18.09

8.47

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.91

-2.02

-1.92

Tax paid

-12.52

-11.34

-6.42

-2.88

Working capital

16.1

-50.64

104.78

71.04

Other operating items

Operating

49.91

-17.39

114.42

74.7

Capital expenditure

-0.38

21.57

1.59

1.69

Free cash flow

49.53

4.17

116.01

76.39

Equity raised

197.12

111.92

78.61

65.58

Investing

0.21

0

1.18

0.24

Financing

145.74

32.4

188.75

148.54

Dividends paid

0

0

1.84

0

Net in cash

392.6

148.5

386.41

290.76

