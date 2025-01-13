GRM Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
4.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
294.48
243.08
192.2
134.86
Net Worth
306.48
255.08
204.2
139.41
Minority Interest
Debt
393.1
406.69
331.45
187.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.68
1.71
1.81
1.73
Total Liabilities
701.26
663.48
537.46
328.67
Fixed Assets
35.77
37.21
36.27
35.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.66
1.54
0.22
1.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.09
0.13
0
Networking Capital
656.29
623.21
497.45
289.9
Inventories
211.94
308.3
190.43
90.73
Inventory Days
42.56
Sundry Debtors
466.69
399.81
404.52
275.48
Debtor Days
129.22
Other Current Assets
13.61
12.88
19.83
11.34
Sundry Creditors
-25.81
-72.51
-77.52
-42.84
Creditor Days
20.09
Other Current Liabilities
-10.14
-25.27
-39.81
-44.81
Cash
7.55
1.44
3.4
2.09
Total Assets
701.27
663.49
537.47
328.68
