|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.85
-17.68
59.71
66.18
Op profit growth
40.51
36.1
73.12
42.62
EBIT growth
22.62
74.13
80.66
49.61
Net profit growth
43.27
167.4
112.18
172.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.37
6.12
3.7
3.41
EBIT margin
8.82
7.4
3.49
3.09
Net profit margin
5.68
4.07
1.25
0.94
RoCE
22.53
17.7
11.19
8.84
RoNW
10.09
11.01
6.17
3.55
RoA
3.62
2.43
1
0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
115.28
85.92
32.13
15.14
Dividend per share
20
5
0
0
Cash EPS
108.1
78.01
26.63
9.91
Book value per share
342.66
243.71
146.17
114.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.92
0.1
0.51
0.39
P/CEPS
0.98
0.11
0.62
0.59
P/B
0.31
0.03
0.11
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
11.1
4.24
10.91
11.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.56
0
Tax payout
-22.82
-26.35
-35.17
-34.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
116.34
105.2
51.24
48.31
Inventory days
37.71
66.38
82.68
81.45
Creditor days
-19.61
-29.81
-22.25
-11.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.02
-3.97
-2.23
-1.86
Net debt / equity
1.35
2.29
5.39
4.66
Net debt / op. profit
2.72
4.33
8.3
9.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.66
-78.61
-85.05
-84.38
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.49
-0.32
-0.36
Other costs
-16.26
-14.76
-10.91
-11.82
