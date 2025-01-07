iifl-logo-icon 1
GRM Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

201.02
(3.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

778.08

766.51

924.96

591.15

yoy growth (%)

1.5

-17.12

56.46

66.18

Raw materials

-589.54

-598.75

-786.08

-498.97

As % of sales

75.76

78.11

84.98

84.4

Employee costs

-5.33

-3.81

-2.93

-2.17

As % of sales

0.68

0.49

0.31

0.36

Other costs

-125

-111.86

-101.08

-69.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.06

14.59

10.92

11.79

Operating profit

58.19

52.08

34.86

20.25

OPM

7.47

6.79

3.76

3.42

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.91

-2.02

-1.92

Interest expense

-11.64

-14.47

-14.73

-9.85

Other income

5.41

12.81

0

0

Profit before tax

49.15

47.5

18.09

8.47

Taxes

-12.52

-11.34

-6.42

-2.88

Tax rate

-25.48

-23.88

-35.48

-34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.62

36.16

11.67

5.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

36.62

36.16

11.67

5.59

yoy growth (%)

1.28

209.72

108.82

172.57

NPM

4.7

4.71

1.26

0.94

