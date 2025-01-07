Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
778.08
766.51
924.96
591.15
yoy growth (%)
1.5
-17.12
56.46
66.18
Raw materials
-589.54
-598.75
-786.08
-498.97
As % of sales
75.76
78.11
84.98
84.4
Employee costs
-5.33
-3.81
-2.93
-2.17
As % of sales
0.68
0.49
0.31
0.36
Other costs
-125
-111.86
-101.08
-69.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.06
14.59
10.92
11.79
Operating profit
58.19
52.08
34.86
20.25
OPM
7.47
6.79
3.76
3.42
Depreciation
-2.81
-2.91
-2.02
-1.92
Interest expense
-11.64
-14.47
-14.73
-9.85
Other income
5.41
12.81
0
0
Profit before tax
49.15
47.5
18.09
8.47
Taxes
-12.52
-11.34
-6.42
-2.88
Tax rate
-25.48
-23.88
-35.48
-34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.62
36.16
11.67
5.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
36.62
36.16
11.67
5.59
yoy growth (%)
1.28
209.72
108.82
172.57
NPM
4.7
4.71
1.26
0.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.