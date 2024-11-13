|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|GRM OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, August 26, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|GRM OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, August 08, 2024-Alotment of 90,70,000 Share Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|GRM OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of preferential issue of securities to the person belonging to the promoter/ promoter group/ Non-promoter group category subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals and Shareholders approval The Board Meeting to be held on 22/06/2024 has been revised to 21/06/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/06/2024 has been revised to 21/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 21st June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting due to Typographical error in the name of one of the allotees as mentioned in Annexure A to the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|GRM OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting and Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Statutory Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|GRM OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.