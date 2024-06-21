iifl-logo-icon 1
GRM Overseas Ltd EGM

202
(0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

GRM Overseas CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Jun 202413 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 21st June, 2024 Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024) Corrigendum in continuation to notice and Explanatory Statement attached thereto dated June 21, 2024 convening the EGM to be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024) Second Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on July 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Please find the attached Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

GRM Overseas: Related News

No Record Found

