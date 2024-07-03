iifl-logo-icon 1
Gopal Snacks Ltd Share Price

365.25
(-1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open371.75
  • Day's High374.7
  • 52 Wk High520
  • Prev. Close371.75
  • Day's Low365.25
  • 52 Wk Low 301.05
  • Turnover (lac)23.63
  • P/E47.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value35.6
  • EPS7.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,551.17
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Gopal Snacks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gopal Snacks Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Oct, 2024

arrow

Gopal Snacks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gopal Snacks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.48%

Non-Promoter- 7.91%

Institutions: 7.91%

Non-Institutions: 10.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gopal Snacks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.46

12.46

1.13

1.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

377.9

278.42

176.53

134.61

Net Worth

390.36

290.88

177.66

135.74

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gopal Snacks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gopal Snacks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani

Executive Director

Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani

Non Executive Director

Harsh Sureshkumar shah

Independent Director

Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan

Independent Director

Natwarlal M Patel

Independent Director

Babubhai Harjibhai Ghodasara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayur Gangani

Independent Director

Vijayalakshmi Shalil Suvarna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gopal Snacks Ltd

Summary

Gopal Snacks Limited initially formed as a Partnership Firm as Gopal Gruh Udhyog at Rajkot, India effective from April 1, 1999, was registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Rajkot on October 19, 2006. The name of the Partnership Firm changed to Gopal Snacks with effect from November 23, 2009. Further, the Partnership Firm subsequently converted into a Joint Stock Company and got registered as a Private Limited Company under the name Gopal Snacks Private Limited dated December 7, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company through which the name of Company got changed to Gopal Snacks Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 31, 2023.The Company is fast-moving consumer goods company in India, offering variety of savoury products under the brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya, western snacks such as wafers, snack pellets and extruder snacks, along with fast-moving consumer goods that include papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk and soan papdi.The Company started manufacturing operations in Rajkot, Gujarat during the year 2010. In 2015, it got into automation and engineering, in 2017, it introduced an engineering and fabrication facility at Rajkot to manufacture customised containers on logistic vehicles for transportation of their products to distributors. It started manufacturing operations in Nagpur,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gopal Snacks Ltd share price today?

The Gopal Snacks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹365.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gopal Snacks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gopal Snacks Ltd is ₹4551.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gopal Snacks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gopal Snacks Ltd is 47.65 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gopal Snacks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gopal Snacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gopal Snacks Ltd is ₹301.05 and ₹520 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gopal Snacks Ltd?

Gopal Snacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2.50%, 6 Month at 12.46%, 3 Month at -7.85% and 1 Month at -15.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gopal Snacks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gopal Snacks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 81.49 %
Institutions - 7.92 %
Public - 10.60 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

