SectorFMCG
Open₹371.75
Prev. Close₹371.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.63
Day's High₹374.7
Day's Low₹365.25
52 Week's High₹520
52 Week's Low₹301.05
Book Value₹35.6
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,551.17
P/E47.65
EPS7.8
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.46
12.46
1.13
1.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
377.9
278.42
176.53
134.61
Net Worth
390.36
290.88
177.66
135.74
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani
Executive Director
Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani
Non Executive Director
Harsh Sureshkumar shah
Independent Director
Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
Independent Director
Natwarlal M Patel
Independent Director
Babubhai Harjibhai Ghodasara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayur Gangani
Independent Director
Vijayalakshmi Shalil Suvarna
Reports by Gopal Snacks Ltd
Summary
Gopal Snacks Limited initially formed as a Partnership Firm as Gopal Gruh Udhyog at Rajkot, India effective from April 1, 1999, was registered under the Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Rajkot on October 19, 2006. The name of the Partnership Firm changed to Gopal Snacks with effect from November 23, 2009. Further, the Partnership Firm subsequently converted into a Joint Stock Company and got registered as a Private Limited Company under the name Gopal Snacks Private Limited dated December 7, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company through which the name of Company got changed to Gopal Snacks Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 31, 2023.The Company is fast-moving consumer goods company in India, offering variety of savoury products under the brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya, western snacks such as wafers, snack pellets and extruder snacks, along with fast-moving consumer goods that include papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk and soan papdi.The Company started manufacturing operations in Rajkot, Gujarat during the year 2010. In 2015, it got into automation and engineering, in 2017, it introduced an engineering and fabrication facility at Rajkot to manufacture customised containers on logistic vehicles for transportation of their products to distributors. It started manufacturing operations in Nagpur,
Read More
The Gopal Snacks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹365.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gopal Snacks Ltd is ₹4551.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gopal Snacks Ltd is 47.65 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gopal Snacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gopal Snacks Ltd is ₹301.05 and ₹520 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gopal Snacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 2.50%, 6 Month at 12.46%, 3 Month at -7.85% and 1 Month at -15.82%.
