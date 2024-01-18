|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 1
|The Board has declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per share (i.e. 100%) on equity shares of F.V. Rs. 01/- each for the Financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|0.25
|25
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 0.25 per share (i.e. 25%) on equity shares of face value of ? 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.
