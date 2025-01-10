Gopal Snacks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.46
12.46
1.13
1.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
377.9
278.42
176.53
134.61
Net Worth
390.36
290.88
177.66
135.74
Minority Interest
Debt
67.48
107.89
166.08
141.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.72
4.78
4.99
5.06
Total Liabilities
462.56
403.55
348.73
281.99
Fixed Assets
241.81
248.23
260.29
218.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.93
2.43
1.68
0.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.07
0.49
1
Networking Capital
194.39
124.18
85.2
57.4
Inventories
205.68
144.86
87.21
86.85
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.73
11.42
14.03
7.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35.26
25.71
35.44
23.91
Sundry Creditors
-21.35
-11.06
-9.06
-19.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-54.93
-46.75
-42.42
-41.69
Cash
24.12
28.63
1.07
4.76
Total Assets
462.55
403.54
348.73
282
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.