Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 19 Sep 2024

Gopal Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulations 29 and 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday 14th October 2024 to have inter-alia consider and approve the following businesses: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors for the corresponding period. 2. Declaration and payment of 1st Interim Dividend of FY2024-25 if any. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid Interim dividend shall be 22nd October 2024 subject to the approval of the Interim dividend by the Board of Directors. The Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 attached herewith. The Board has declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per share (i.e. 100%) on equity shares of F.V. Rs. 01/- each for the Financial year 2024-25. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Gopal Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve attached agenda items. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Gopal Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Other business matters. Further as communicated earlier pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with amendments thereto and Companys Code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 01st July 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please acknowledge and take on your record. Thanking You. Gopal Snacks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. Gopal Snacks Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results Gopal Snacks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 22 Mar 2024