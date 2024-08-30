|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) The proceeding of 15th Annual General Meeting held on 28th September 2024 at Registered Office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) The Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 15th AGM attached herewith. Thanks. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
