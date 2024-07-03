SectorFMCG
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹44.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹44
52 Week's High₹67.6
52 Week's Low₹30.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.02
P/E19.33
EPS2.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.71
1.71
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.07
6.43
4.34
Net Worth
10.78
8.14
5.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Makhija
Executive Director & CEO
Akshay Makhija
Non Executive Director
Sneha Chinmay Khandelwal
Independent Director
Devyani Chhajed
Independent Director
Anjali Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUNILA KALRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Italian Edibles Ltd
Summary
Italian Edibles Ltd was originally incorporated as Italian Edibles Private Limited on December 16, 2009 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Italian Edibles Private Limited to Italian Edibles Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in supplies of Biscuit (wafer), dairy, ice- cream, confectionery products to many business houses in India.The Company operate two manufacturing units in Gram Palda, Indore and Prabhu Toll Kanta, Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The Company has been manufacturing delicious mouthwatering confectionery products for the last 14 years. It offer a wide range of confectionerys such as Rabdi [Meethai Sweet], Milk Paste, Chocolate Paste, Lollipops, Candies, Jelly Candies, Multi-Grain Puff Rolls, Fruit Based Products to customers. It sell confectionery products in retail and wholesale packs. These products are sold PAN India, majorly in rural and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and through local wholesalers and distributors located in these areas. Apart from selling their confectionery products within India,
Read More
The Italian Edibles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Italian Edibles Ltd is ₹65.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Italian Edibles Ltd is 19.33 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Italian Edibles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Italian Edibles Ltd is ₹30.1 and ₹67.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Italian Edibles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.03%, 6 Month at 34.09%, 3 Month at -23.36% and 1 Month at -17.69%.
