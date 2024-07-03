iifl-logo-icon 1
Italian Edibles Ltd Share Price

44
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:30 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High67.6
  • Prev. Close44.45
  • Day's Low44
  • 52 Wk Low 30.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.88
  • P/E19.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Italian Edibles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

44

Prev. Close

44.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

44

Day's Low

44

52 Week's High

67.6

52 Week's Low

30.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.02

P/E

19.33

EPS

2.3

Divi. Yield

0

Italian Edibles Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Italian Edibles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Italian Edibles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.47%

Non-Promoter- 26.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Italian Edibles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.71

1.71

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.07

6.43

4.34

Net Worth

10.78

8.14

5.84

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Italian Edibles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Italian Edibles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Makhija

Executive Director & CEO

Akshay Makhija

Non Executive Director

Sneha Chinmay Khandelwal

Independent Director

Devyani Chhajed

Independent Director

Anjali Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUNILA KALRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Italian Edibles Ltd

Summary

Italian Edibles Ltd was originally incorporated as Italian Edibles Private Limited on December 16, 2009 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Italian Edibles Private Limited to Italian Edibles Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in supplies of Biscuit (wafer), dairy, ice- cream, confectionery products to many business houses in India.The Company operate two manufacturing units in Gram Palda, Indore and Prabhu Toll Kanta, Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The Company has been manufacturing delicious mouthwatering confectionery products for the last 14 years. It offer a wide range of confectionerys such as Rabdi [Meethai Sweet], Milk Paste, Chocolate Paste, Lollipops, Candies, Jelly Candies, Multi-Grain Puff Rolls, Fruit Based Products to customers. It sell confectionery products in retail and wholesale packs. These products are sold PAN India, majorly in rural and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and through local wholesalers and distributors located in these areas. Apart from selling their confectionery products within India,
Company FAQs

What is the Italian Edibles Ltd share price today?

The Italian Edibles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Italian Edibles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Italian Edibles Ltd is ₹65.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Italian Edibles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Italian Edibles Ltd is 19.33 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Italian Edibles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Italian Edibles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Italian Edibles Ltd is ₹30.1 and ₹67.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Italian Edibles Ltd?

Italian Edibles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.03%, 6 Month at 34.09%, 3 Month at -23.36% and 1 Month at -17.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Italian Edibles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Italian Edibles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.