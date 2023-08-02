Italian Edibles Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources.

Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the ICDR Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor dated September 21, 2023 which is included in this Prospectus under "Financial Statements". The Restated Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Overview of the Company

Our Company was originally incorporated as Italian Edibles Private Limited on December 16, 2009 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Subsequently the name of the company was changed from "Italian Edibles Private Limited" to "Italian Edibles Limited" under the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on September 06, 2023 and had obtained fresh certificate of incorporation September 21, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The CIN of the Company is U15141MP2009PLC022797.

Confectionery in a broader sense implies the preservation of sweet delicacy preparation in the form of candies, caramels, chocolate, processed cocoa and milk and traditional Indian confections. Keeping in mind the companys mantra "Sharing is Everything" and "Delightful Creation and Boundless Joy", our company has been manufacturing delicious mouthwatering confectionery products for the last 14 years.

Our confectionery products are sold under the brand name of " ". We offer a wide range of confectionerys such as Rabdi [Meethai Sweet], Milk Paste, Chocolate Paste, Lollipops, Candies, Jelly Candies, Multi-Grain Puff Rolls, Fruit Based Products to our customers. India being a country with different cultures, many festivals and occasions, celebration with confectioneries plays a major role in those special occasions, festivals etc.

Our confectionery products are sold PAN India, majorly in rural and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and through local wholesalers and distributors located in these areas. Our consumer segments largely include teenagers, young adults and childrens located in rural and semi-urban areas of India. Apart from selling our confectionery products within India, we also export to various countries such as Nigeria, Yemen, Sinegal and Sudan. As on August 31, 2023 our top customers include Chocolate World, Yuvraj Agency, Bakewell Biscuits Private Limited, R. K. Prabhavati Tarders, Mamta Stores, Ma Laxmi Traders, Suria Distributor etc. Also, one of our product, i.e., Jelly Candies are sold to Dharpal Premchand Ltd (BABA) group.

Over the years, we have developed a large pan-India distribution network. As of August 31, 2023, we had approximately 450 Suppliers and distributors located across 22 states in India and have we have exported our products through network of 5 merchant exporters. Our distribution network within India and outside India and well-established brand has enabled us to effectively manage marketing strategy, market penetration and thereby increase our turnover over the years.

We have two operational manufacturing unit that is operated by us and is located in Gram Palda, Indore and Prabhu Toll Kanta, Indore (Madhya Pradesh). Being strategically located in the industrial area, procurement and transportation of raw materials is easy, quick and cost effective. Our manufacturing unit are FSAAI, ISO 22000:2018 and FIEO certificated. Our in house manufacturing unit is well equipped with mixture of modern, fully-automated and semi- automated plant & machinery which enables us to manufacture our confectionery products in an effectively control

manner and also ensure consistent quality while manufacturing the confectionery products. In addition, we manufacture range of products under the private labeling arrangement with our customers and is exclusively sold by third party. However, we do not have any collaboration with these companies. We sell our confectionery products in retail and wholesale packs. Lollipops, Candies, milk sweetmeat products are available in Pet Jars, polypacks and cardboard boxes.

Being in the confectionery market for 14 years has strengthen our confectionery product brands across India and Aboard and it has also enabled us to understand our target markets, consumer taste and preferences, product innovation capabilities, our ability to develop an effective business model with stringent quality control over processes, our distribution network and our marketing and promotional activities which has further led to establish our brand name further across India and Aboard.

COVID 19 Pandemic:

Pursuant to outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide and its declaration as global pandemic, the Government of India declared lockdown on March 24, 2020, followed by several restrictions imposed by the Governments across the globe on the travel, goods movement and transportation considering public health and safety measures, which had some impact on the Companys supply chain during March, 2020. The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it will impact its customers, employees, vendors and business partners. The management has exercised due care, in concluding on significant accounting judgments and estimates, inter-alia, recoverability of receivables, inventory, based on the information available to date, both internal and external, while preparing the Companys financial results as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2020.

Significant Developments Subsequent to the Last Financial Year

After the date of last audited accounts i.e., March 31, 2023, the Directors of our Company confirm that, there have not been any significant material developments which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months for the trading or profitability of the Company, the value of its assets or its ability to pay its liability. However, following material events have occurred after the last audited period

The Board of Directors via its Board resolution passed on September 25, 2023 authorized the funds to be raised by making an Initial Public Offering. The Shareholders via its Resolution passed at the EGM held on September 25, 2023 authorized the funds to be raised by making an Initial Public Offering. The financial statement-Audit Report for March 31, 2023 was approved by Board resolution dated July 24, 2023. The financial statement-Audit Report for August 31, 2023 was approved by Board resolution dated September 12, 2023. The Board of Directors via its Board resolution passed on July 24, 2023 and the Shareholders via its Resolution passed at the AGM held on August 02, 2023 has Issued Bonus Shares to the existing shareholders in the proportion of 16 new equity shares for every 3 equity shares held by the existing shareholders on the record date i.e. 02/08/2023. For details, please refer to point no. 24 in the chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page no. 60 of this Prospectus. Mr. Ajay Makhija was designated as Managing Director, Mr. Akshay Makhija was designated as Chief Executive Office, and Mr. Shankar Arya was appointed as Non-Executive Director and Ms. Devyani Chhajed and Ms. Anjali Jain were appointed as Non-Executive Independent Directors by passing of Shareholders Resolution dated August 14, 2023. The Company has formed Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee vide Board resolution dated September 21, 2023. Mr. Shankar Arya resignation as Non-Executive Director was approved by Board vide its Resolution dated December 18, 2023. Mrs. Sneha Chinmay Khandelwal appointment as Non-Executive Directors was approved by Board vide its Resolution dated January 01, 2024. The Company has re-formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee vide Board resolution dated January 01, 2024.

Significant Developments subsequent to March 31, 2023

Except as set out above, to our knowledge, no circumstances have arisen since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in this Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or are likely to affect, our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next 12 months.

The business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

General economic and demographic conditions;

Fluctuations in foreign and Indian currency;

Significant developments in FMCG sector;

Our ability to obtain the necessary licenses in timely manner;

Our ability to attract and retain our Manpower;

Our ability to expand its existing distribution network;

Changes in laws or regulations in FMCG sector;

Changes in Segment Contribution to Revenue.

Our Significant Accounting Policies:

Discussion on Results of Operations:

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the audited financial results of our Company for the period ended August 31, 2023 and for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Our Results of Operation

For Five months period ending on August 31, 2023

Particulars For the year ended August 31, 2023 % of Total Income 1 Income (a) Revenue From Operations 3051.70 99.98 (b) Other Income 0.46 0.02 2 Total Income (1a+1b) 3052.16 100 3 Expenditure (a) Cost of raw material consumed 1,876.96 61.50 (b) Purchases of Stock in Trade 316.61 10.37 (c) Changes In Inventories Of Finished Goods, and Stock-In-Trade 32.75 1.07 (d) Employee Benefit Expenses 239.76 7.86 (e) Finance Cost 68.21 2.23 (f) Depreciation & Amortization 49.83 1.63

(g) Other Expenses 186.31 6.10 4 Total Expenditure 3(a) to 3(g) 2,770.43 90.77 Profit/(Loss) Before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Item 281.73 9.23 Exceptional Items - - 5 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (2-4) 281.73 9.23 6 Tax Expense: (a) Tax Expense For Current Year 72.05 2.36 (b) Deferred Tax - - (c) Tax Adjusted For Earlier Years - (d) MAT Credit Entitlement - Net Current Tax Expenses 72.05 2.36 7 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (5-6) 209.68 6.87

Main Components of our Profit and Loss Account

Income- Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations- Our revenue from operation as a percentage of our total income was 99.98%, 99.86% and 99.95% for the period ending 31st August, 2023 and Financial Years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively.

Expenditure- Our total expenditure primarily consists of cost of raw material consumed, Purchases of Stock in Trade, Changes in inventories of finished goods and Stock in trade, employee benefit expenses, Depreciation, finance costs and Other Expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses- Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries and wages, Director Remuneration, Contribution to Provident and ESI Funds, gratuity provision & Staff Welfare Expenses.

Finance costs- Our Finance cost expenses comprises of Interest Expenses & other borrowing costs.

Other Expenses -Other expenses primarily include Manufacturing Expenses & Administrative & Selling Expenses, etc.

Provision for Tax- The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainly that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future.

PERIOD ENDED August 31, 2023

Income

The total income of our company for the period ended August 31, 2023 was ? 3052.16 lacs. This was due to the company has obtained a high-quality uniplast candy forming machine which has significantly boost production capacity by an impressive 120 tons per month. This is the reason the company has achieved a sales of 48% of last year sales within 5 months only.

Expenditure

Cost of Raw Material Consumed

For the period ended August 31, 2023, our Company incurred ? 1876.96 lacs.

Purchases of Stock in Trade

For the period ended August 31, 2023, our Company incurred ? 316.61 lacs.

Employee Benefit Expenses

For the period ended August 31, 2023, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ? 239.76 lacs.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the period ended August 31, 2023 cost was ? 68.21 lacs.

Depreciation

For the period ended August 31, 2023, depreciation cost incurred is ? 49.83 lacs.

Other Expenses

For the period ended August 31, 2023, our other expenses increased by ? 186.31 lacs.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the period ended August 31, 2023 of ? 281.73 lacs.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the period ended August 31, 2023 of ? 209.68 lacs

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023, 2022 AND 2021

(Rs. In Lakh)

PARTICULARS AS AT 31-Mar- 23 % of Total Income 31-Mar-22 % of Total Income 31-Mar-21 % of Total Income 1 Income (a) Revenue From Operations 6,321.20 99.86 7,541.15 99.95 4,890.36 99.81 (b) Other Income 8.89 0.14 4.10 0.05 9.07 0.19 2 Total Income (1a+1b) 6,330.09 100 7,545.25 100 4,899.44 100 3 Expenditure (a) Cost of raw material consumed 3,888.70 61.43 4,947.47 65.57 2,617.09 53.42 (b) Purchases of Stock in Trade 1,002.08 15.83 1,018.55 13.50 1,234.30 25.19 (c) Changes In Inventories Of Finished Goods, and Stock-In- Trade (124.77) (1.97) (4.25) (0.06) (3.99) (0.08) (d) Employee Benefit Expenses 521.72 8.24 639.83 8.48 416.88 8.51 (e) Finance Cost 184.84 2.92 169.01 2.24 158.29 3.23 (f) Depreciation & Amortization 177.68 2.81 134.54 1.78 97.86 2.00 (g) Other Expenses 342.71 5.41 502.33 6.66 266.50 5.44 4 Total Expenditure 3(a) to 3(g) 5,992.96 94.67 7,407.47 98.17 4,786.93 97.70

Profit/(Loss) Before Exceptional and Extra-Ordinary Item 337.13 5.33 137.77 1.83 112.50 2.30 Exceptional Items - - - 5 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (2-4) 337.13 5.33 137.77 1.83 112.50 2.30 6 Tax Expense: (a) Tax Expense For Current Year 108.16 1.71 57.57 0.76 36.94 0.75 (b) Deferred Tax (35.25) (0.56) - - (10.95) (0.22) Net Current Tax Expenses 72.92 1.15 57.57 0.76 25.99 0.53 7 Profit/(Loss) for the period from continuing operations (5- 6) 264.21 4.17 80.21 1.06 86.52 1.77

Main Components of our Profit and Loss Account

Income- Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations- Our revenue from operation as a percentage of our total income was 99.86%, 99.95% and 99.81% for the Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 respectively.

Our companys revenue has exponentially increased from Rs. 4,899.44 lacs in FY 2020-21 to Rs. 7541.15 lacs in FY 2021-22. This was mainly due to increase in our distributor network and launch new product line of Lollipops which lead to increase in sales. However, the profitability of the company had reduced from Rs.86.52 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 to Rs. 80.21 Lakhs in FY 2021-22. This reduction was mainly due to increase in prices of raw materials during the covid period.

However, in the FY 2022-2023, there were changes in government regulations regarding the use of single-use plastic. Consequently, the companys target customers reduced their orders for lollipop products. Due to this the sales were reduced in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022. Further, the company took some time to find a suitable replacement for single-use plastic and to establish a new supply chain for the modified product category.

Further, in FY 2023 the PAT was Rs. 264.21 Lakhs and in FY 2022, the PAT was Rs. 80.21 Lakhs. there was in increase in PAT by 229.42%. the PAT had increased mainly due to decrease in raw material price cost, implementation of solar panels and reduction in expenses and focusing on higher profitable products.

Expenditure- Our total expenditure primarily consists of cost of raw material consumed, Purchases of Stock in Trade, Changes in inventories of finished goods and Stock in trade, employee benefit expenses, Depreciation, finance costs and Other Expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses- Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries and wages, Director Remuneration, Contribution to Provident and ESI Funds, gratuity provision & Staff Welfare Expenses.

Finance costs- Our Finance cost expenses comprises of Interest Expenses & other borrowing costs.

Other Expenses -Other expenses primarily include Manufacturing Expenses & Administrative & Selling Expenses, etc.

Provision for Tax- The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainly that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future.

COMPARISON OF FY 2023 WITH FY 2022

Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was ?6330.09 lacs against ?7545.25 lacs total income for Fiscal year 2022. The total income experienced a decline of 16.10% due to result of the ban on single-use plastic by government of India, further we have to stop using plastic for lollipop segment which took time to find its alternative. This ban had a significant impact on one of our key products, lollipops, which accounted for 28.38% of our total sales in FY 2022, equivalent to Rs 2130.56 lacs However, due to the plastic ban, lollipop sales drop to Rs 766.28 lacs in FY 2023.

Expenditure

Cost of Raw Material Consumed

In Fiscal 2023, our Company incurred cost of Raw Material Consumed ? 3888.70 lacs against ? 4947.47 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. A decreased of 21.40%. This decreased is in line with the decreased in Sales.

Purchases of Stock in Trade

In Fiscal 2023, our Company Purchase stock in trade for Rs.1002.08 lacs against ? 1018.55 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. A decreased of 1.62%. This decreased is in line with the decreased in Sales.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal 2023, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ?521.72 lacs against ? 639.83 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. A decreased of 18.46%. This was mainly due to decreased in production.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the fiscal 2023 was ? 184.84 lacs while it was ? 169.01 lacs for fiscal 2022 i.e. an increase of 9.36%. To achieve high profit margin in fiscal year 2023 more borrowed funds were employed and hence there is an increase in finance cost.

Depreciation

In fiscal 2023, our depreciation were ? 177.68 lacs and ? 134.54 lacs in fiscal 2022. An increase of 32.07% is in correlation with the additions in fixed assets.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2023, our other expenses were ? 342.71 lacs and ? 502.33 lacs in fiscal 2022. A decrease of 31.78% is on account of various cost cutting measures undertaken by the company.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2023 of ? 337.13 lacs against profit before tax of ? 137.77 lacs in Fiscal 2022, a 144.70% increase. The profit has increase mainly due to decreased in raw material price cost, implementation of solar Panels results into decrease in power cost, reduction in expenses and focusing on higher profitable products.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2023 was at ? 264.21 lacs against profit after tax of ? 80.21 lacs in fiscal 2022, a 229.42% increase. The profit has increase mainly due to decreased in raw material price cost, implementation of solar Panels, reduction in expenses and focusing on higher profitable products.

COMPARISON OF FY 2022 WITH FY 2021

Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2022 was ?7545.25 lacs against ? 4,890.36 lacs total income for Fiscal year 2021. A increased of 54.22% in total income was due to increase in installed capacity (purchase of new machinery), our dealer distributor network expanded by around 20% and expanding our product range.

Expenditure

Cost of Raw Material Consumed

In Fiscal 2022, our Company incurred cost of Raw Material Consumed ? 4947.47 lacs against ? 2617.09 lacs expenses in fiscal 2021.This increase is in line with the increase in Sales.

Purchases of Stock in Trade

In Fiscal 2022, our Company Purchase stock in trade for Rs. 1018.55 lacs against ? 1,234.30 lacs expenses in fiscal 2021. A decreased of 17.48%. This decreased is due to exceptionally increase in cost of raw material consumed.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In Fiscal 2022, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ?639.83 lacs against ? 416.88 lacs expenses in fiscal 2021. An increase of 53.48%. This was mainly due to increase in production.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the fiscal 2022 was ? 169.01 lacs while it was ? 158.29 lacs for fiscal 2021 i.e. an increase of 6.77%. To achieve higher turnover in fiscal year 2022 more borrowed funds were employed and hence there is an increase in finance cost.

Depreciation

In fiscal 2022, our depreciation were ? 134.54 lacs and ? 97.86 lacs in fiscal 2021. An increase of 37.47% is in correlation with the additions in fixed assets.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2022, our other expenses were ? 502.33 lacs and ? 266.50 lacs in fiscal 2023. An increase of 88.49% is on account of increase in production.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2022 of ? 137.77 lacs against profit before tax of ? 112.50 lacs in Fiscal 2021, a 22.46% increase is due to increase in turnover.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2022 was at ? 80.21 lacs against profit after tax of ? 86.52 lacs in fiscal 2021, a 7.29% decrease. The profit has slightly decrease mainly due to nil deferred tax.

Cash Flow Details

The table below summaries our cash flows from our Restated Audited Financial Information for the period ended August 31, 2023 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended August 31, 2023 FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 FY 2020-21 Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 123.40 580.31 (138.13) 318.63 Net cash generated from / (used in) Investing Activities (134.93) (111.81) (41.60) (220.88) Net cash generated from / (used in) from financing activities 13.35 (476.63) (394.43) 436.90

Information required as per Item (II) (C) (i) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

Information required as per Item (II) (C) (i) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions. To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three years, except the outbreak of COVID 19. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations. Other than as described in the section titled "Risk Factors", to our knowledge there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations. In our opinion there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known. Best to our knowledge, Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, government policies and prices of raw material. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices. Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated. Our Company is in the business of Manufacturing & Supplier of confectionery products. Competitive conditions. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers.

As on August 31, 2023 Suppliers contribution Customers contribution Top 5 % 48.18% 21.58% Top 10 % 65.10% 30.84%

As on March 31, 2023 Suppliers contribution Customers contribution Top 5 % 41.38% 18.28% Top 10 % 53.40% 26.32%

As on March 31, 2022 Suppliers contribution Customers contribution Top 5 % 29.96% 16.96% Top 10 % 41.57% 26.14%