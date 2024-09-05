Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held on Monday September 30, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)