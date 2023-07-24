(for the financial year 2023-23)

To

The Members,

Co Name: Italian Edibles Private Limited CIN: U15141MP2009PTC022797 Office: 309/1/1/8 Block No. 3,

Mangal Udhyog Nagar, Gram Palda, Indore Contact: 8878588888

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 13th Annual Report on the business and operations of the company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

1. Financial Highlights (Standalone)

During the year under review, performance of your company is as under

(Rupees in thousandsi

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2023 Year ended 31st March, 2022 Total Turnover 6,33,008.75/- 755625.05/- Profit/(Loss) before taxation 34,329.04/- 15,119.50/- Less Tax Expense ( Provision for Taxes /1. Tax / MAT) 11,633.04/- 4,940.22/- Deferred Tax for the year (3,524.79) — Profit/(Loss) after tax 26,220.79/- 10,259.28/-

2. State of Companys Affairs and Future Outlook

The true state of companys affairs are reflected by the aforesaid financial highlights whereas description whereof could be found in the attached audited financial statements.

The Board of Directors is of optimistic views for business in the years to come and expect better results in the forthcoming years.

3. Change in nature of business, if any

During the financial year under review, the company has not made any change in its nature of business activities.

4. Dividend

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review and the available surplus, if any, be retained to strengthen the net worth of the company.

5. Amounts Transferred to Reserves

The Board of the company proposes to transfer the amount of Rs. 26,220.79/- as appearing in the accompanying financial statements.

6. Changes in Share Capital, if any

During the yearunder review, there is no change in the capital of the company.

7. Extract of Annual Return

In terms of provision of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the extract of the Annual Return as provided under section (3) of the Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 in form MGT-9, forming part of this Boards Report and is annexed as "Annexure-I".

8. Number of Board Meetings

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on companys business & policy and strategy apart from other discussions. The Board met 5 times during financial year under review. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

9. Particulars of Loan, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186

During the year under review, company has not given any loans, guarantees or made any investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties (188(2))

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013 for the Financial Year 2022-22 in the prescribed format, AOC 2 has been enclosed with the report at "Annexure -III".

11. Comments on Auditors Report 134(3)(f)

The Auditors Report on the audited financial statement of the company for the year under consideration do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks; therefore, need not require any explanation or comment.

12. Material Changes Affecting the Financial Position of the Company 134(3)(1)

There is no material change &commitment occurred since the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate to and till date of the report, whichcould affect the financial position of the company.

13. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo 134(3)(m)

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are appended herein below

a) Conservation of Energy

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy There are a few activities of energy consumption and therefore there is no substantial need of energy conservation. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments

b) Technology Absorption

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption The process of the company is already based on latest technology (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- (a) Details of technology imported, if any (b) Year of import (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings/ Outgo

% cellpadding=2> (i) Total Foreign Exchange Earnings — (ii) Total Foreign Exchange Outgo —

14. Details of Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associates

The Company has neither any holding nor subsidiary company, joint venture or associated company.

15. Risk Management Policyl34 (3)(n)

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company.

16. Details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel 134(3)

During the year there has been no change in directors of the company.

17. Details of significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal

No orders have been passed by any authority, regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operatiohs in future.

18. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposit falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and there were no remaining unclaimed deposits during the financial year.

19. Auditors

M/s Vijay K. Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company to hold the office of the statutory auditor of the Company till the conclusion of the AGM to be held for the financial year 2023-24, but due to unavoidable reasons they have resigned from their office before completion of their term vide resignation letter dated 24.07.2023 w.e.f date of ensuing AGM 02.08.2023 for the FY 2022-23.

Therefore, to fill casual vacancy raised in the office of Statutory Officer, the Board recommended appointment of M/s. Maheshwari & Gupte, Chartered Accountants (FRN:006179C) in ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 02/08/2023 for a term of five years i.e to hold the office of statutory auditor of the company from the conclusion of ensuing AGM till Sixth AGM to be held thereafter.

The Company has received a certificate from the auditors pursuant to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 that there appointment is within the limit prescribed under section 141 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, and they are not disqualified from appointment as statutory auditor of the company.

20. Particulars Of Employees Pursuant To Rule 5(2) Of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration Of Managerial Personnel )Rules, 2014

There are no such employees, employed for full or part of the year under review, falling under Rule (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

21. Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

The company is committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of woman employees and it has in place a policy which provides for protection against sexual harassment of women at work place and for prevention and redressal for such complaints. During the year no such complaints were received under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013

22. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy-

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, therefore the company has not required developing and implementing any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

23. Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, your directors confirm that

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and of the profit /loss of the Company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) applicable to listed companies.

j) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

24. Disclosure on Establishment of a Vigil Mechanism

The provision relating to section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to establishment of vigil mechanism to address the genuine concern of the directors and employees of the company are not applicable to the company, as the company has not accepted any deposit from the public and the company has not borrowed money from banks & public financial institutions in excess of 50 Crores rupees.

25. Internal Financial Controls and their adequacy (Under Rule 8(5)(viii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

The company has in place adequate internal financial controls across the organization. During the year under review such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

26. Voluntary revision of financial statements (Section 131)

During the year under review the company has not revised its financial statements or boards report for any of the preceding financial years.

27. Acknowledgment

Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from shareholders, bankers, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the whole hearted support by executives, officers and staff, resulting in the successful performance of the company during the year.

for & on behalf of board of directors, Italian Edibles Private Limited,