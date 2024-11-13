Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

1. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 20242.To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-253. To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 ITALIANE : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 21/05/2024) Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 13/03/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024