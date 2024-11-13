iifl-logo-icon 1
Italian Edibles Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
1. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 20242.To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-253. To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 ITALIANE : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 21/05/2024) Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 13/03/2024)
Board Meeting2 Mar 202422 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters ITALIAN EDIBLES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Feb-2024 to consider Other business. ITALIANE : 02-Mar-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 02, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024) In continuation to our intimation made by the company dated 27th February, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Saturday, March 02, 2024, stand cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per prescribed timeline under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

