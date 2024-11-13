|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|1. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 20242.To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-253. To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 ITALIANE : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 22, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 21/05/2024) Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Italian Edibles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 13/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Mar 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters ITALIAN EDIBLES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Feb-2024 to consider Other business. ITALIANE : 02-Mar-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 02, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024) In continuation to our intimation made by the company dated 27th February, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for Saturday, March 02, 2024, stand cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per prescribed timeline under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
