Italian Edibles Ltd Summary

Italian Edibles Ltd was originally incorporated as Italian Edibles Private Limited on December 16, 2009 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Italian Edibles Private Limited to Italian Edibles Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 21, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in supplies of Biscuit (wafer), dairy, ice- cream, confectionery products to many business houses in India.The Company operate two manufacturing units in Gram Palda, Indore and Prabhu Toll Kanta, Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The Company has been manufacturing delicious mouthwatering confectionery products for the last 14 years. It offer a wide range of confectionerys such as Rabdi [Meethai Sweet], Milk Paste, Chocolate Paste, Lollipops, Candies, Jelly Candies, Multi-Grain Puff Rolls, Fruit Based Products to customers. It sell confectionery products in retail and wholesale packs. These products are sold PAN India, majorly in rural and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and through local wholesalers and distributors located in these areas. Apart from selling their confectionery products within India, it export to countries such as Nigeria, Yemen, Sinegal and Sudan.The Company propose Public Issue Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 26.66 Crore and by issuing 39,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.