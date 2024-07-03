Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,093.95
Prev. Close₹1,065.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹724.12
Day's High₹1,093.95
Day's Low₹984
52 Week's High₹1,256
52 Week's Low₹301.55
Book Value₹63.3
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,950.37
P/E105.55
EPS10.1
Divi. Yield0.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.92
11.92
11.92
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
325.09
286.38
256.34
133.6
Net Worth
337.01
298.3
268.26
144.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
208.43
188.24
95.28
210.29
yoy growth (%)
10.72
97.55
-54.68
44.55
Raw materials
-124.88
-88.35
-47.86
-179.18
As % of sales
59.91
46.93
50.23
85.2
Employee costs
-7.34
-7.95
-3.5
-2.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.34
32.36
25.93
16.06
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.66
-0.81
-0.7
Tax paid
-8.97
-9.03
-6.87
-5.99
Working capital
-25.2
91.34
54.84
26.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.72
97.55
-54.68
44.55
Op profit growth
-18.71
52.89
70.38
509.48
EBIT growth
-19.7
35.69
74.34
525.89
Net profit growth
-21.45
22.42
91.91
622.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Vinita Ashish Saraf
Executive Director
Gautam Kumar Pal
Independent Director
Ashish Bakliwal
Whole-time Director
Shrey Ashish Saraf
Independent Director
Jose Vailapallil Jospeh
Independent Director
Nipun Sumanlal Mehta
Independent Director
Mudit Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Veni Mocherla
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashok Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPAK SHARMA
CMD & Whole Time Director
Ashish Ramesh Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manorama Industries Ltd
Summary
Manorama Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manorama Industries Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on August 9, 2005. Subsequently the status of Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manorama Industries Limited on March 23, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and supply of exotic and specialty fats like sal butter, sal fat, sal oil, sal stearine, mango butter, mango fat, mango oil, mango stearine, kokum butter, kokum oil, de-oiled cakes, mowrah fat and several value-added tailor made products that form the ingredients of Cocoa Butter Equivalents (CBE). It manufactures, processes and exports exotic butter extracted from sal seeds, mango kernel, Mowrah seeds, Kokum seeds, Chiuri seeds for usage in Cosmetics as Specialty fats, Chocolate and Confectionaries industriesThe Company commenced business operations with extraction of butter and fats from Sal seed and Mango kernel collected from forest-based tribals, broad basing the business model to include objectives of corporate social responsibility and gradually forayed into exotic products and specialty fats.The Company is ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 22000:2005 and FSSC 22000 certified and the products manufactured by the Company are certified by various agencies such as Star Kosher Certification and meets the requirements set down by Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, Halal Certified Products List.
Read More
The Manorama Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹998.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manorama Industries Ltd is ₹5950.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manorama Industries Ltd is 105.55 and 16.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manorama Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manorama Industries Ltd is ₹301.55 and ₹1256 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manorama Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 73.18%, 1 Year at 159.45%, 6 Month at 64.12%, 3 Month at 29.69% and 1 Month at -9.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.