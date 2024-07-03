iifl-logo-icon 1
Manorama Industries Ltd Share Price

998.4
(-6.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,093.95
  • Day's High1,093.95
  • 52 Wk High1,256
  • Prev. Close1,065.55
  • Day's Low984
  • 52 Wk Low 301.55
  • Turnover (lac)724.12
  • P/E105.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value63.3
  • EPS10.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,950.37
  • Div. Yield0.04
Manorama Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,093.95

Prev. Close

1,065.55

Turnover(Lac.)

724.12

Day's High

1,093.95

Day's Low

984

52 Week's High

1,256

52 Week's Low

301.55

Book Value

63.3

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,950.37

P/E

105.55

EPS

10.1

Divi. Yield

0.04

Manorama Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

arrow

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Manorama Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manorama Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.25%

Non-Promoter- 4.18%

Institutions: 4.18%

Non-Institutions: 38.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Manorama Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.92

11.92

11.92

11.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

325.09

286.38

256.34

133.6

Net Worth

337.01

298.3

268.26

144.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

208.43

188.24

95.28

210.29

yoy growth (%)

10.72

97.55

-54.68

44.55

Raw materials

-124.88

-88.35

-47.86

-179.18

As % of sales

59.91

46.93

50.23

85.2

Employee costs

-7.34

-7.95

-3.5

-2.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.34

32.36

25.93

16.06

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.66

-0.81

-0.7

Tax paid

-8.97

-9.03

-6.87

-5.99

Working capital

-25.2

91.34

54.84

26.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.72

97.55

-54.68

44.55

Op profit growth

-18.71

52.89

70.38

509.48

EBIT growth

-19.7

35.69

74.34

525.89

Net profit growth

-21.45

22.42

91.91

622.2

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Manorama Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manorama Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Vinita Ashish Saraf

Executive Director

Gautam Kumar Pal

Independent Director

Ashish Bakliwal

Whole-time Director

Shrey Ashish Saraf

Independent Director

Jose Vailapallil Jospeh

Independent Director

Nipun Sumanlal Mehta

Independent Director

Mudit Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Veni Mocherla

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashok Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPAK SHARMA

CMD & Whole Time Director

Ashish Ramesh Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manorama Industries Ltd

Summary

Manorama Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Manorama Industries Private Limited at Raipur, Chhattisgarh on August 9, 2005. Subsequently the status of Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Manorama Industries Limited on March 23, 2018.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and supply of exotic and specialty fats like sal butter, sal fat, sal oil, sal stearine, mango butter, mango fat, mango oil, mango stearine, kokum butter, kokum oil, de-oiled cakes, mowrah fat and several value-added tailor made products that form the ingredients of Cocoa Butter Equivalents (CBE). It manufactures, processes and exports exotic butter extracted from sal seeds, mango kernel, Mowrah seeds, Kokum seeds, Chiuri seeds for usage in Cosmetics as Specialty fats, Chocolate and Confectionaries industriesThe Company commenced business operations with extraction of butter and fats from Sal seed and Mango kernel collected from forest-based tribals, broad basing the business model to include objectives of corporate social responsibility and gradually forayed into exotic products and specialty fats.The Company is ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 22000:2005 and FSSC 22000 certified and the products manufactured by the Company are certified by various agencies such as Star Kosher Certification and meets the requirements set down by Food Safety & Standards Authority of India, Halal Certified Products List.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manorama Industries Ltd share price today?

The Manorama Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹998.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manorama Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manorama Industries Ltd is ₹5950.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manorama Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manorama Industries Ltd is 105.55 and 16.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manorama Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manorama Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manorama Industries Ltd is ₹301.55 and ₹1256 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manorama Industries Ltd?

Manorama Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 73.18%, 1 Year at 159.45%, 6 Month at 64.12%, 3 Month at 29.69% and 1 Month at -9.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manorama Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manorama Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.26 %
Institutions - 4.19 %
Public - 38.56 %

