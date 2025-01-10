Manorama Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.92
11.92
11.92
11.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
325.09
286.38
256.34
133.6
Net Worth
337.01
298.3
268.26
144.73
Minority Interest
Debt
346.38
110.02
108.44
85.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.23
5.81
3.01
3.03
Total Liabilities
688.62
414.13
379.71
233.11
Fixed Assets
171.24
146.81
96.9
56.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
1.07
1.27
0.69
Networking Capital
428.91
206.31
228.5
158.41
Inventories
389.23
157.69
181.07
123.24
Inventory Days
215.8
Sundry Debtors
41.82
27.58
25.09
22.36
Debtor Days
39.15
Other Current Assets
46.83
32.4
39.7
34.27
Sundry Creditors
-40.97
-4.84
-8.15
-7.4
Creditor Days
12.95
Other Current Liabilities
-8
-6.52
-9.21
-14.06
Cash
87.54
59.94
53.04
17.41
Total Assets
688.62
414.13
379.71
233.11
