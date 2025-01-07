Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
208.43
188.24
95.28
210.29
yoy growth (%)
10.72
97.55
-54.68
44.55
Raw materials
-124.88
-88.35
-47.86
-179.18
As % of sales
59.91
46.93
50.23
85.2
Employee costs
-7.34
-7.95
-3.5
-2.98
As % of sales
3.52
4.22
3.67
1.42
Other costs
-40.56
-48.09
-15.23
-11.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.46
25.54
15.98
5.36
Operating profit
35.64
43.84
28.67
16.83
OPM
17.09
23.29
30.09
8
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.66
-0.81
-0.7
Interest expense
-10.49
-9.76
-5.11
-1.74
Other income
6.14
5.95
3.18
1.68
Profit before tax
23.34
32.36
25.93
16.06
Taxes
-8.97
-9.03
-6.87
-5.99
Tax rate
-38.46
-27.9
-26.51
-37.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.36
23.33
19.06
10.06
Exceptional items
3.96
0
0
-0.13
Net profit
18.32
23.33
19.06
9.93
yoy growth (%)
-21.45
22.42
91.91
622.2
NPM
8.79
12.39
20
4.72
