Manorama Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,035
(3.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

208.43

188.24

95.28

210.29

yoy growth (%)

10.72

97.55

-54.68

44.55

Raw materials

-124.88

-88.35

-47.86

-179.18

As % of sales

59.91

46.93

50.23

85.2

Employee costs

-7.34

-7.95

-3.5

-2.98

As % of sales

3.52

4.22

3.67

1.42

Other costs

-40.56

-48.09

-15.23

-11.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.46

25.54

15.98

5.36

Operating profit

35.64

43.84

28.67

16.83

OPM

17.09

23.29

30.09

8

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.66

-0.81

-0.7

Interest expense

-10.49

-9.76

-5.11

-1.74

Other income

6.14

5.95

3.18

1.68

Profit before tax

23.34

32.36

25.93

16.06

Taxes

-8.97

-9.03

-6.87

-5.99

Tax rate

-38.46

-27.9

-26.51

-37.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.36

23.33

19.06

10.06

Exceptional items

3.96

0

0

-0.13

Net profit

18.32

23.33

19.06

9.93

yoy growth (%)

-21.45

22.42

91.91

622.2

NPM

8.79

12.39

20

4.72

